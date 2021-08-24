This Samsung QLED 4K TV is only 199 euros with a Bouygues Telecom fiber subscription

For the start of the school year, Bouygues Telecom is offering to purchase a Samsung television set at a very reduced price for any subscription to a Bbox SmartTV. The opportunity to get a 43-inch Samsung QLED 4K television at 199 euros instead of 799 euros.

When you subscribe to a mobile plan, it is not uncommon to benefit from very low prices on the most popular mobile terminals of the moment. The iPhone XR or the Galaxy S20 FE thus regularly see their prices drop to 1 euro when they are associated with a package with commitment, and this is no longer surprising.

So, why not get the same kind of bonus when you subscribe to a fiber offer? In response to this question, Bouygues decided to offer a particularly interesting back-to-school offer.

For any subscription to a Bbox Must or Bbox Ultym Smart TV fiber offer, the price of the 43-inch Samsung QLED 4K UHD TV drops to 199 euros, a saving of 600 euros on its usual price. A limited-time offer, since it will end on September 5th.

Samsung QLED 4K UHD, picture quality above all else

The television offered in the Bbox Smart TV back-to-school offer is the Samsung 43Q65AAU. It is a 43-inch (109 cm) 4K definition television with a screen based on QLED technology.

Note also that Bouygues Telecom offers larger screen diagonals: 55 inches (399 euros instead of 999 euros) and 65 inches (599 euros instead of 1299 euros).

Today, QLED displays rank among the best displays on the market thanks to Quantum Dots technology that achieves unparalleled picture quality.

The use of this technology makes it possible in particular to benefit from a rendering of more accurate, vibrant colors and deep blacks thanks to better management of brightness and compatibility with the HDR10 + standard.

This television set is also distinguished by a sober and elegant design which focuses on finesse. Its almost non-existent borders allow it to blend easily into the decor.

Powered by Tizen, this Samsung TV has many connected features. Disney +, Netflix, YouTube and other SVoD services are available directly on this TV, through dedicated apps.





You can also enjoy your favorite voice assistant (Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant) with ease thanks to the integrated voice control, for a simple and efficient connected experience.

Finally, special mention to the remote control which abandons traditional batteries in favor of solar energy. No more untimely breakdowns.

How to take advantage of the 43-inch Samsung QLED 4K at 199 euros at Bouygues Telecom?

To take advantage of this back-to-school offer, which allows you to obtain a reduction of 600 euros on the purchase of a Samsung QLED 4K television, the process is quite simple.

To start, you have to subscribe to one of the two Bbox Smart TV offers: the Bbox Must at 39.99 euros per month or the Bbox Ultym at 46.99 euros per month. Once this is done, you will have to wait for your connection to the fiber, and the activation of your line.

The next step is to create your Bouygues Telecom customer account, and wait for an email from Samsung.

The latter will invite you to go to his store, where you can buy your QLED TV with the reduction of 600 euros and pay 199 euros instead of 799 euros usually.

The latter will then be delivered free of charge to your home, in the room of your choice.

All about the Bbox SmartTV offers

The Bbox fiber Smart TV offers in brief:

Internet : 1 Gb / s for the Bbox Must and internet 2 Gb / s for the Bbox Ultym in fiber.

1 Gb / s for the Bbox Must and internet 2 Gb / s for the Bbox Ultym in fiber. Home phone : unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles in France and to landlines to 110 countries.

unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles in France and to landlines to 110 countries. TV: B.tv + service with more than 180 channels available from the B.tv + application and a 100h TV recorder.

The Bbox Must Smart TV is offered at 39.99 euros per month with a two-year commitment, and includes the rental of the box.

For this price, you will be able to benefit from a 1 Gb / s internet for downloading and 400 Mb / s for sending, as well as a free WiFi diagnostic to optimize the coverage in your home.

The Bbox Ultym for its part, offers higher speeds (up to 2 Gb / s for downloading and 600 Mb / s for sending) for 46.99 euros per month, with a two-year commitment.

Finally, it should be noted that Bouygues Telecom covers the termination costs with your old internet service provider, up to 100 euros. The operator also offers payment in 3 installments free of charge as well as free delivery of the box.