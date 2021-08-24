This season Salamé and Sotto will interview politicians and Ardisson of the dead

France Télévisions presented this Tuesday the novelties of its schedule for the 2021-2022 season. The coming months will be marked by the presidential election and its campaign.

The public audiovisual group is making the “triple bet of transparency (…) of innovation and debate”, declared its president, Delphine Ernotte, during the press conference.

Succeeding It’s your turn to speak, Elysee 2022 will be France 2’s major political meeting, one Thursday a month, still under the leadership of the Léa Salamé-Thomas Sotto duo.

There will be added the 8:22 p.m., a big interview in the extension of the 8 p.m., conducted by Anne-Sophie Lapix, with Nathalie Saint-Cricq and Mohamed Bouhafsi, from RMC.

Franceinfo, which celebrates its 5th anniversary on September 1, will also put itself in order of battle, promising to favor “facts, decryption and interactivity with the French” at a time when the model of the opinion media carried by CNews is infusing audiovisual.

Another field of action, the Web and social networks, with in particular The Republic is you, a new format for young Tik Tok users who are far from traditional media.

The public group is also relying on France.tv’s “The developers”, a new verification structure entirely dedicated to false images.





Jean Gabin “resuscitated” by artificial intelligence

In terms of entertainment and magazines, Nagui will host The Artist in the first part of the evening, a live telecrochet dedicated to singer-songwriters.

The season will see the big comeback of Thierry Ardisson on the public service with The time hotel, a program of France 3, in which he will interview personalities… deceased, like Jean Gabin, thanks to artificial intelligence.

Faustine Bollaert will host The times are changing, a testimonial program in the vein of It is discussed by Jean-Luc Delarue.