This terrible and tragic disappearance which destabilizes the organization!

It is all the big Miss France family which is in sadness. On August 22, on her Instagram page, Sylvie Tellier indicated the death of René Joachim, former president and regional delegate Miss Martinique.

“Rest in peace René “, She has in a story, broadcasting a snapshot of the man in question who died at only 67 years old. ” You left too early but you will remain forever in our hearts and in that of all Miss Martinique ”. One can imagine the investment in time and energy that it had to provide for so many years.

A few hours later, still on Instagram, the general manager of Miss France issued a press release that she produced to honor the memory of René Joachim. “Dear all, it is with great sadness that we learn of the disappearance of René Joachim, former president and regional delegate Miss Martinique, on August 22, 2021, at the age of 67 years. The Miss France organization and all the regional delegates are deeply saddened by this disappearance, René was very dear to the Miss Franc family “, could we read.

Press release following the tragic announcement of the death of Mr. René Joachim. pic.twitter.com/yTbJwAzKPR – Miss France (@MissFrance) August 22, 2021

René Joachim embodied the values ​​of the Miss France Committee

René Joachim had “Created and launched the Miss Martinique competition with his wife” in 1984, detailed Sylvie Tellier. He held this role for a very long time, until the end of 2020 “Before giving way to a new organization. During her thirty-six years at the head of the delegation, the elected Miss Martinique have, on different occasions, obtained the runner-up scarf or been classified among the fifteen finalists ”.





Miss Martinique Véronique Caloc, in 1998, and Morgane Edvige, in 2016, were notably ranked first runner-up in the Miss France competition. ” Departure his personality, his passion for the profession and his region, René has been involved in the Miss France family for many years and has carried the values ​​of beauty and elegance of the competition ”, continued Sylvie Tellier, president of the Miss France Committee, before ending: “The organization Miss France and all the regional delegations send their condolences to his family, his friends and his entourage whom we know to be numerous. “

