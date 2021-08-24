More

    Three new deaths linked to Covid at the Saignes nursing home (Cantal)

    The nursing home at l’Orée du Bois in Saignes is hard hit by the Covid. Three residents died from the virus, between Saturday and Monday, in this establishment in northern Cantal.

    These new victims, one of whom was vaccinated, are in addition to the five other people who have died in this sixty-nine-seat nursing home since August 10. The first case of Covid broke out on July 18. Despite extremely high vaccination coverage (more than 90% of residents and employees), forty-three positive cases have been identified.

    The majority have passed the infectious stage. Only four residents are still isolated in their rooms. For them, visits are prohibited. Covid is an aggravating factor for these elderly people who can suffer from several pathologies


    , indicates Doctor Rémi Courbil, medical director of the Cantal Cities of the Fall, which manage the nursing home in Saignes.

    A new screening will take place this Wednesday, August 25 to monitor the circulation of the virus. “The sanitary measures are maintained. It is far too early to alleviate them, ”warns the doctor.
    Pierre Raynaud


    Stuart

