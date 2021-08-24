to force the platform to react, these streamers go on strike

With its Eldorado looks and stunning stats, Twitch is turning heads. Many aspiring streamers try their luck there, although the reality is slightly different. In particular, content creators face hate raids, discrimination and harassment, more so in recent times. Faced with Twitch’s inaction, some streamers have decided to go on strike.

See you on September 1st

In 2018, Twitch asked in a tweet to “watch them closely and hold them accountable” after an initial update clarifying its guidelines, although Amazon’s streaming platform “knew it would be judged on how it applies them “. An invitation that has not fallen on deaf ears, although the repercussions, three years later, remain insufficient if we are to believe some streamers.

Lately, moreover, hate raids, harassment and discrimination appear to have increased there. Faced with the dismay of some videographers, three streamers decided to give Twitch a first blow by organizing a day of strike. Under the hashtag #ADayOffTwitch, streamers RekItRaven and LuciaEverblack, alongside streamer ShineyPen, have decided not to work on September 1, inviting other videographers to join them.





A mobilization that invites all those who wish not to broadcast their respective content on September 1, so that their voices can be heard by Twitch. Twitch users can also participate by not logging into the platform to view content. A strike campaign that follows the #TwitchDoBetter, born earlier this month, after which Twitch spoke on August 11 about the various issues affecting the platform through a series of tweets:

“We’ve seen a lot of talk about botting, hate raids and other forms of harassment targeting marginalized creators. You are asking us to do better, and we know we need to do more to address these issues. open and permanent dialogue on the safety of creators. Thank you to everyone who shared these difficult experiences. We were able to identify a vulnerability in our proactive filters, and have deployed an update to fill this gap and better detect hate speech in chats. We will continue to update this system to address emerging issues. “

The appointment is therefore made and recorded on September 1st. It remains to be seen whether this mobilization will impact Twitch enough to make it react. On your side, do you intend to answer the call? Please feel free to respond to us via the survey below and the comments section.