Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the trailer?

Uploading the trailer Spider-Man No Way Home literally ignited the internet. The fans have never stopped watching it over and over in order to scrutinize the smallest detail. Corn Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are they in this first trailer alongside Tom holland ? And if not, why don’t we see them?

The Spider-Man No Way Home trailer is full of surprises. Seeking to erase the past with Dr Strange (so everyone forgets that he’s Spider-Man and doesn’t accuse him of murdering Mysterio), Peter Parker messes up shit with a colossal M. It’s chaos. Hence the meeting of several universes.

If we see Doctor Octopus (Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2), the hilarious grenade of the Green Goblin (Williem Dafoe in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man) and Lightning BoltsElectro (Jamie Foxx in The Amazing Spider-Man 2), some clues suggest the presence of Sandman Thomas Haden Church version (Spider-Man 3) and possibly the lizard Rhys Ifans version (The Amazing Spider-Man).

Not to mention Matt Murdock aka Daredevil that many fans think they will see in the trailer or even Venom that some point the finger at the bend of a plan.

What about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire? “You are not ready“Tom Holland keeps repeating.





For now, despite the more than insistent rumors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are missing from the trailer, but we strongly suspect that they will land alongside Tom Holland to face their own villains. Why not show them now?

“Honestly, this is just the tip of the iceberg, you have no idea what to expect yet … “. supports Tom Holland in the face of explosive reactions from fans.

Marvel / Sony was keen to show the minimum to explode the buzz, the film not being scheduled until December 15.

If Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are present, Marvel / Sony has no interest in confirming their presence so early in the promo. On the contrary, this could be his secret boot for the ultimate trailer of Spider-Man No Way Home.

To be continued then.