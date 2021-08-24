Tourism companies continued their rebound but not those in luxury goods, which weighed on the Cac 40, Market news

Day without much relief at the Paris Stock Exchange. the Cac 40, which had managed this morning to grab a few fractions, thus continuing its rebound from the day before, closing down 0.28% to 6,664.31 points, in a weak business volume of 2.5 billion euros. The values ​​of luxury, at the head of the gondola yesterday, fell again on Tuesday – Hermes and LVMH lost almost 2% – which explains the underperformance of the Paris index. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s Dax 30 rose slightly (+ 0.3%) while, more broadly, the European Stoxx 600 index ended on a stable note.

Before the Jackson Hole Symposium, the big event of the week if not the month, the general mood is not to take risks; If the American S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reach new highs, it is thanks to a few points nibbled (+ 0.4% for the technology stocks index, at more than 15,000 points for the first time in its history) .

The meeting of the world’s financial managers begins on Thursday and ends on Saturday. Obviously, the most anticipated speech is that of the head of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, Friday, on “economic forecasts”. Investors will watch for clues about the timing of “tapering”, the reduction in asset purchases by the US central bank.

On Wall Street, the distributor of electronic products Best Buy, which had not yet published its accounts, posted a profit per share of 2.98 dollars, against 1.85 dollars expected by the consensus. Sales jumped 19.6% at same-store count. The share gains more than 6%.





“A kind of stabilization” on the health front

In Paris, the main increases of the day are to be found outside the Cac 40. Air France-KLM gained 5.5% and Accor climbed 3.4% while, globally, the number of new cases of Covid-19 begins to level off after nine consecutive weeks of increase, said Henry Allen, strategist at Deutsche Bank, again this morning, recalling figures updated Sunday by Johns Hopkins University: “This is little consolation given the rate of new cases still at high levels, but given that consumers have become more cautious in a number of key economies, the fact that we are seeing some sort of stabilization leaves hope things don’t get drastically worse. “

The full approval of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine by the United States Health Authority (FDA) is another factor of optimism on the health front, with operators seeing it as a sign that the United States could contain more rapidly spreading the virus. Several authorities, such as that of the Armed Forces, have also decided to impose compulsory vaccination, and that without fear of legal recourse. Joe Biden announced that millions of Americans will be entitled to a third dose of the vaccine as of September.

“Given the recent spike in cases and some disappointing economic data, this is another step in the right direction, and it helps to give confidence to those who are still hesitant to get vaccinated,” said Ryan Detrick, head of market strategy at LPL Financial, quoted by CNBC. Same analysis for Craig Erlam, senior market analyst for the forex broker Oanda: “It will be interesting to see if the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, by gaining full FDA approval, will lead to a sharp rise in the vaccination rate, with some who were previously skeptical perhaps feeling more comfortable. to accept the injection now. It has become such a polarized problem in many countries that it will probably not be enough to convince some people yet, but each additional convinced contributes to the fight against the virus ”.







