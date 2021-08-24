towards a postponement of the start of the school year in the West Indies?

The rector and the prefect of Guadeloupe underlined that the health context did not make it possible to ensure all the health and educational guarantees for the return of students to school.

Will the fourth wave get the better of the re-entry into the Overseas Territories? While elected officials, the rector and the prefect of Guadeloupe have requested it, the government spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday August 24 that the postponement of the start of the school year is a “possibility”.

“It is a possibility, answered Gabriel Attal, questioned on this question. It is part of the discussions and the reflections at the moment. There is a Defense Council which is being held tomorrow.” Nothing has been decided yet, he said.

Guadeloupe, like Martinique, are hit hard by the fourth wave of covid-19, while the islands have a lower vaccination rate than the national average.





Monday evening, the rector and the prefect of Guadeloupe joined the elected officials of the island to ask the government to postpone the start of the school year which is to be held in early September. “Together, with the elected”, the prefect Alexandre Rochatte and the rector of the academy Christine Gangloff-Ziegler “agree to relay to the government the postponement of the start of the school year given the current health context”, they indicated in a joint press release.

“In view of the seriousness of the current health situation, the prefect and the rector have also expressed their concern and their commitment to work so that all health and educational guarantees are met for the return of students to school”, adds the text.

The presidents of the regional council Ary Chalus, of the departmental council Guy Losbar and of the Association of mayors Jocelyn Sapotille had asked Saturday “that the current health context did not allow the start of the new school year on the dates initially envisaged by the State services “, the first week of September.

On Monday, there were 1,610 additional people tested positive for Covid-19 since Friday and an incidence rate of 1,536.3 per 100,000 inhabitants. Some 20% of Guadeloupe are fully vaccinated.