Transfers: Arsenal reportedly consider Antonio Conte to replace Mikel Arteta





Arsenal completely missed their start to the 2021-22 season. After an inaugural defeat at the promoted Brentford (0-2), the Gunners lost the London derby against Chelsea (0-2) at home last weekend. After two days, Arsenal share eighteenth place in the Premier League with Newcastle. Before a perilous trip to Manchester City this weekend, preceded by a trap match in the League Cup on Wednesday on the lawn of West Bromwich Albion (Championship), Mikel Arteta is therefore already in danger.

According to information from the Telegraph, the leaders of the Gunners would have started looking for a possible replacement for the Spanish coach. Antonio Conte, free since leaving Inter Milan last spring, would be the preferred track. But in the meantime, Arsenal management have reportedly set the course until October for Mikel Arteta, who finished in a disappointing eighth place last season, to redress the situation in the standings.

Italian champion in 2021 with the Nerazzurri, the 52-year-old technician is no stranger to England. Between 2016 and 2018, he coached Chelsea and notably won the Premier League in his first season but was dismissed at the end of the following one. If Mikel Arteta’s bad streak were to continue, Antonio Conte could therefore resume his coaching career.





