Two months after the death of her father, Mimie Mathy lost her mother

The actress is in mourning after losing her parents two months apart.

Mimie Mathy lost her two beloved parents a few months apart. After his father, Marcel, who disappeared on June 4 at the age of 89, according to information published at the time by the newspaper “Le Progrès”, it was his mother, Roberte, who passed away. According to the same publication, the latter died on August 16, 2021. Roberte Mathy was 91 years old. According to the obituary published in “Le Progrès”, Roberte Mathy’s funeral took place on August 19 in Bron. The deceased was buried in the communal cemetery near her husband.





In this new event, the star of “Joséphine, guardian angel” can count on the support of her husband Benoist Gérard and her sisters Marie and Frédérique. The 64-year-old actress has always been close to her family. In 2016, in an interview with “Télé Poche”, Marcel and Roberte Mathy had confided in the childhood of their famous daughter, revealing that she was only a few months old when they learned that she was suffering from ‘achondroplasia (constitutional disease of the bone giving a dwarfism, editor’s note). “(The doctor) told us: ‘Your daughter, she will be like that. Science can do nothing about it”, “said Roberte. “There was no question of making her own world, for example by changing the position of the switches or by placing objects at her height. You manage, you get on a chair! You will adapt to this world and this world will adapt to you, that’s all, ”Marcel confided.

