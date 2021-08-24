UN calls on Poland to accept migrants stranded at border with Belarus

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has called on Poland to welcome a group of migrants from the Middle East who have been stranded at the border with Belarus for more than two weeks.

UNHCR said “concerned about alarming news“Regarding this group, and called”the Polish authorities to grant access to the territory, immediate medical assistance, legal aid and psychological support to these persons”, Said Christine Goyer, UNHCR representative in Poland, in a statement.

A fence under construction

About a fortnight ago, around thirty migrants set up a makeshift camp on the border between Belarus and Poland, Warsaw refusing to let them enter its territory. They are monitored on the one hand by Belarusian border guards and on the other by Polish law enforcement agencies. According to the latter, 24 migrants were still present on Tuesday.





“All states have the right to manage their borders in accordance with international law, but on condition that they respect human rights, including the right to asylum.“Said Christine Goyer, adding that according to the 1951 Refugee Convention, signed by Poland,”asylum seekers should never be penalized, even for irregular border crossing“.

Thousands of migrants – mostly from the Middle East – have crossed the border between Belarus and EU member countries Latvia, Lithuania and Poland in recent months. Brussels believes the influx is deliberately directed by the Minsk regime in retaliation against European sanctions, with Poland calling it “hybrid attackAgainst the EU.

Poland has indicated that it will not allow migrants to enter its territory, with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki saying it would give in to “blackmailBy Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko. On Monday, Poland announced that it will erect a “solid fenceBarbed wire, 2.5 meters high, on the Polish-Belarusian border and increase its military personnel there to prevent migrants from entering its territory.