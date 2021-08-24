USA-Values ​​to watch on Wall Street (updated)

More

    (Updated with Medtronic, Best Buy, Pinduoduo, leisure values)

    PARIS, Aug 24 (Reuters) – Main stocks to watch Tuesday on Wall Street where futures indicate a slightly higher opening:

    * TESLA TSLA.O – Elon Musk said Monday that the electric vehicle maker is working on improving its autonomous driving software, the current version of which “is actually not great.”

    * A committee of the South Korean parliament could pass a bill on Tuesday banning GOOGLE GOOGL.O and APPLE

    AAPL.O to require software developers to use their payment systems and therefore to take up to 30% commissions on transactions, which would be the first such step taken by a large economy in the against the tech giants.

    * INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES IFF.N has signed an agreement to sell its microbial control unit to German specialty chemicals manufacturer Lanxess LXSG.DE for $ 1.3 billion (€ 1.1 billion).

    * BLACKSTONE BX.N is in talks to buy Interplex Holdings, a Singapore-based technology services provider, for at least $ 1 billion, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

    * JD.COM JD.O is indicated up 8.6% on the pre-market after having already taken more than 3% on Monday in reaction to quarterly results above expectations.

    * The American branch of BANCO SANTANDER SC.N will buy back the shares it does not yet hold in its retail banking subsidiary for around $ 2.5 billion.


    * The .SPNY ENERGY SECTOR is advancing before the market against the backdrop of a rebound in oil prices. EXXONMOBIL XOM.N and HALLIBURTON HAL.N gain 0.8%, CHEVRON CVX.N takes 0.9%.

    * MEDTRONIC MDT.N takes 1.6% on the pre-market after raising the lower end of its profit target for its 2022 financial year, thanks to the rebound in demand for its medical devices.

    * Cruise operators CARNIVAL CCL.N, NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NCLH.N, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES RCL.N, casino groups MGM RESORTS MGM.N, WYNN RESORTS WYNN.O and travel agency TRIPADVISOR TRIP.O win between 1.1% and 2.2% on the pre-stock market, in the hope that the final green light from the FDA to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will promote vaccination in the United States and therefore a more marked rebound in travel and activities Recreation.

    * BEST BUY BBY.N – The electronic equipment distributor on Tuesday raised its forecast for growth in turnover for the year as a whole, banking on a smaller than expected slowdown in demand. The title gained 5% on the pre-market.

    * PINDUODUO PDD.O – The Chinese e-commerce platform gained 4.6% on the pre-market after posting a profit in the second quarter against a loss last year.

    * THERAVANCE TBPH.O – The pharmaceutical company fell 28% on the pre-market after the failure of its experimental treatment izencitinib against ulcerative colitis in an intermediate phase clinical study.

    (Written by Laetitia Volga, edited by Blandine Hénault and Marc Angrand)


