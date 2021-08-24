Vaccinated people have 14 times less risk of dying from Covid-19

Covid vaccines have been designed to limit infections and the severity of illness. And they are effective! The health authorities of Los Angeles, a Californian city hard hit by the pandemic, recall the proportions.

Among the arguments advanced against vaccines anti-Covid, that of their ineffectiveness often comes up. It is based on the observation that vaccinated people are always infected or hospitalized. What is the vaccination ? The vaccines are not able to systematically prevent infections and hospitalizations. No drug is 100% effective, and vaccines are no exception. Whether it is Pfizer,AstraZeneca or Moderna, vaccines were designed to significantly decrease the risk of becoming infected or hospitalized. In this, all those administered in France perfectly fulfill the contract.

Virtually no deaths among those vaccinated in Los Angeles

Los Angeles public health authorities analyzed the health data of some 1,300,000 cases of Covid in California since the start of the pandemic. They thus determined that a vaccinated person is four times less likely to be infected with the coronavirus than an unvaccinated person. The rate ofimpact in the unvaccinated California population is 243 cases per 100,000, and only 66 cases per 100,000 in the fully vaccinated population.





Vaccines are even more effective in preventing severe forms of Covid-19, and therefore hospitalizations. People who are fully vaccinated are 14 times less likely to be hospitalized than those who are only partially or not at all. There is less than one hospitalization per 100,000 inhabitants among those vaccinated, and virtually no deaths.

These observations reflect the data from clinical trials: vaccines are more effective in preventing severe forms than infection. Vaccination will not completely stop the circulation of the coronavirus, but will prevent healthy people without comorbidities apparent, to die of it.

