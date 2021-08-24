Vaccination reminder: what to remember from the opinion of the High Health Authority issued on Tuesday

RECAP ‘- In an opinion issued on Tuesday, the High Authority for Health (HAS) recommends the injection of a booster dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 to all people 65 years of age and over as well as to those with risks of serious forms.

Olivier Véran had let it be understood on Monday evening, the High Authority for Health (HAS) confirmed it on Tuesday. A vaccination booster will be offered this fall in France to all people 65 years of age and over as well as to those at risk of serious forms. “After analyzing the available data, the HAS offers a booster dose with an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna, editor’s note) for people 65 years of age and over, as well as for people with comorbidities that increase the risk of the forms serious Covid-19 “, indicates the authority in a press release.

A much larger audience than expected

On August 12, the Ministry of Health confirmed a recall campaign (third dose for people who have already received two injections, second for those who had only needed one) for around 5 million people: residents of nursing homes and long-term care units (USLD), people over 80 years of age living “home”, as well as the sick “at very high risk of severe form” of Covid and patients “immunocompromised”.

He then had “Seized the HAS on August 18, 2021, on the advisability of extending this recall campaign to other populations”, specifies the authority in its press release. Co-morbidities exposing to an increased risk of a severe form of Covid (diabetes, obesity, etc.) concern a much larger population than people “at very high risk”, which refers to a restricted list of diseases.

Messenger RNA for those vaccinated with Janssen

HAS also recommends a booster dose with an mRNA vaccine for people who have had the single-dose Janssen vaccine and recommends this booster “from 4 weeks after the first injection”.

Vaccinate against Covid and flu at the same time

“We could start at the beginning of September”, Olivier Véran said Monday, while specifying that“there would necessarily be a delay of at least six months between the 2nd and the 3rd injection”. For HAS, “the priority for the next few weeks is to do everything possible to increase vaccination coverage, in particular in the over 80 age group for whom complete vaccination coverage remains insufficient (79.9%)”. The authority, it proposes to “simplify the vaccination course” of the people concerned “by administering the flu vaccine and the one against the Covid concomitantly” from the end of October.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign in France, 47,620,552 people have received at least one injection (i.e. 70.6% of the total population) and 41,637,794 people now have a complete vaccination schedule (i.e. 61.8% of the total population).

