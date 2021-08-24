Valbuena criticizes the behavior of Alvaro, Guendouzi and Sampaoli

Mathieu Valbuena said on RMC that the behavior of Alvaro Gonzalez and Mattéo Guendouzi during Nice-OM was “not normal”. The former Marseillais also attacked Jorge Sampaoli.

The former Marseillais Mathieu Valbuena saw behaviors which shocked him during the serious incidents which occurred on the lawn of the Allianz Riviera Sunday, and in particular on the side of the OM. In the show Rothen ignites, this Tuesday evening, the member of the Dream Team RMC Sport did not hide his annoyance against several Phocéens.

“Dimitri Payet does not have to have a reaction like that, but we can understand, it is a human reaction”, first estimated Mathieu Valbuena on RMC. “On the other hand, the behavior of Alvaro Gonzalez and Mattéo Guendouzi, who left to stir things up even more, it is not normal. Instead of going to see Dimitri Payet and saying ‘come on, we are going back to the locker room ‘, they stirred things up. “





“They are like their trainer: too excited”

“The other thing that I did not understand, and it will be a problem throughout the season, is the behavior of OM coach Jorge Sampaoli”, continues our consultant. “You can’t show that in front of your players. Today, they are like their training: too excited. You can have character, and they have to have it. But you must not mix everything up. . Seeing Sampaoli like that is not acceptable. “

In the 75th minute of the match between Nice and OM, Dimitri Payet had lost his nerves after receiving a bottle filled with water on his back. The furious Olympian playmaker then returned the said bottle and other projectiles thrown on the lawn previously to the stands of the Allianz Riviera.

Alvaro Gonzalez and Mattéo Guendouzi were the first to show up at the bottom of the aisle to say all the good things they thought about the behavior of the Nice supporters, all in total chaos. The volcanic Jorge Sampaoli, for his part, was in a rage near his sidelines and had to be retained by several players and members of his staff.