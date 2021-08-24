Valbuena “does not find it normal” that Mbappé does not extend

In the show “Rothen ignites” on RMC, Mathieu Valbuena said he did not understand why Kylian Mbappé did not extend to PSG. It would be in the interests of both parties, he said.

As rumors of Kylian Mbappé’s transfer to Real Madrid intensify, his contractual situation with Paris Saint-Germain has never been so central to discussions. For now, the French only have one year of contract with the capital club, so he could go free next summer. Unless there is an extension, which is slow to arrive for the moment, but that would like Mathieu Valbuena, who explained it in Rothen ignites.

A new win-win contract

“I do not find it normal that Kylian Mbappé does not extend, quits after leaving”, rebelled the former striker of the Blues in Rothen ignites, the new show from RMC.

“Do you think that Real Madrid, because it will extend, will not dare to put money on it?” He also said. For him, the renewal of his contract for a few years would be a win-win operation: it would ensure PSG to receive a return on investment with a transfer, while allowing the player to show his attachment to the club.





“If I were a supporter of PSG, I would take a dim view of the current situation, continued Valbuena. offers a nice extension, with a nice contract. If he extends, he can show that he is there for the club, that he has memory, he will earn money no matter what. ” For him, the fact that he touches less than Neymar is not enough to say that the club “is laughing at him” with his proposal.

Rothen: “prolonging changes everything”

Jérôme Rothen understands Mbappé’s reluctance to re-engage with PSG in the long term. “I think that when you extend in a club like Paris Saint-Germain, for five or six years, that changes everything, explains the member of the Dream Team RMC Sport. In two years, if Real come it may not be. not be 150 million that PSG will ask for, it will be a lot more. I think Kylian is also saying the same thing: he is ready to extend, but he is afraid that if PSG asks for 400 million. If Messi and Neymar in two years it’s over and that Kylian Mbappé is the headliner of PSG, they can choose to block him at the club. “

Not enough to convince his interlocutor, who remains in his position. “You are a Parisian supporter, you accept today that he arrived against 180 million euros and that he leaves free? It is not possible, insisted Valbuena. do not like.” Mbappé is still far from leaving for free: according to many Spanish media, Real Madrid would prepare an offer for the Blues striker before the end of the transfer window.