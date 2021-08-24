VIDEO – “Now it’s Islamic law in Afghanistan”: Daily life in Kabul under Taliban rule

DOCUMENT – For ten days, the city of Kabul has fallen back into the hands of the Taliban. Administrations, schools, universities are closed and life is struggling to resume for the inhabitants. The exclusive report of our team of journalists on site.

Ten days after the Taliban took over power in Afghanistan, daily life is struggling to resume in Kabul. At the town market, where customers were still flocking a few days ago, the traders look grim.

“Before the arrival of the Taliban, I made a good living selling dates. Now people have no more money, the banks are closed. Business is a disaster and there is no one there. to manage the city “, regrets one of the merchants at the microphone of our journalists.

Public services, schools stopped

The country of 40 million inhabitants is almost at a standstill. Public services have still not resumed, civil servants are not receiving their wages. Schools and universities are also closed, until further notice. “I don’t have a problem with putting the burqa back on. What I would like from the Taliban is that they allow young people to study in schools, universities so that they are educated.”, assures a mother.

The administrations are deserted. At the town hall, a group of armed fighters settled for a week. They explain to our team how to secure the building. A few meters away, the “green zone”, where the embassies are located, will soon be destroyed by the Taliban.

Now it’s Islamic law in Afghanistan– A Taliban

In the street, our team is stopped by a fighter, affirming that from now on, women must cover their legs and wear long dresses. “Now it is Islamic law in Afghanistan”, he throws at the camera. Beside him, a Taliban commander holds a long object in his hands. “This is my whip”, he explains, waving it. “I do like that to put the streets in order, I also use it to arrest someone when I need to”, he adds.

Washington says it can evacuate all Americans from Afghanistan before August 31 deadline

Despite Western demands, the Taliban confirmed on Tuesday that they would not allow the evacuations to extend beyond August 31. In total, nearly 60,000 foreigners and Afghans have already fled the country by plane since the Taliban took power.

