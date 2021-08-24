More

    VIDEO – “Now it’s Islamic law in Afghanistan”: Daily life in Kabul under Taliban rule

    NewsWorld


    DOCUMENT – For ten days, the city of Kabul has fallen back into the hands of the Taliban. Administrations, schools, universities are closed and life is struggling to resume for the inhabitants. The exclusive report of our team of journalists on site.

    LCI editorial staff –

    Ten days after the Taliban took over power in Afghanistan, daily life is struggling to resume in Kabul. At the town market, where customers were still flocking a few days ago, the traders look grim.

    All the info on

    Afghanistan in the hands of the Taliban

    “Before the arrival of the Taliban, I made a good living selling dates. Now people have no more money, the banks are closed. Business is a disaster and there is no one there. to manage the city “, regrets one of the merchants at the microphone of our journalists.

    Public services, schools stopped

    The country of 40 million inhabitants is almost at a standstill. Public services have still not resumed, civil servants are not receiving their wages. Schools and universities are also closed, until further notice.

    “I don’t have a problem with putting the burqa back on. What I would like from the Taliban is that they allow young people to study in schools, universities so that they are educated.”, assures a mother.

    On video

    Afghanistan: embarked with evacuees

    The administrations are deserted. At the town hall, a group of armed fighters settled for a week. They explain to our team how to secure the building. A few meters away, the “green zone”, where the embassies are located, will soon be destroyed by the Taliban.

    Now it’s Islamic law in Afghanistan– A Taliban

    In the street, our team is stopped by a fighter, affirming that from now on, women must cover their legs and wear long dresses. “Now it is Islamic law in Afghanistan”, he throws at the camera.

    Beside him, a Taliban commander holds a long object in his hands. “This is my whip”, he explains, waving it. “I do like that to put the streets in order, I also use it to arrest someone when I need to”, he adds.

    Read also

    • Afghanistan: “Resistance in Panshir has an importance that goes beyond this region and the Taliban know it”
    • Washington says it can evacuate all Americans from Afghanistan before August 31 deadline

    Despite Western demands, the Taliban confirmed on Tuesday that they would not allow the evacuations to extend beyond August 31. In total, nearly 60,000 foreigners and Afghans have already fled the country by plane since the Taliban took power.

    On the same subject

    The most read articles

    VIDEO – Wearing a mask: the fight scenes multiply in the American planes

    Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine fully approved in US: what it means

    Afghan repatriated to France under surveillance after suspicion of Taliban links

    Vaccination reminder: what to remember from the opinion of the High Health Authority issued on Tuesday

    VIDEO – Afghanistan: in the heart of Kabul in the hands of the Taliban, the story of our special envoys

    LCI logo
    defends the ambition of information
    free,
    verified and accessible to all thanks to the income of the
    advertising .

    To help us maintain this free service you can “change your choice” and accept all cookies.



    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleGamescom 2021: Xbox Game Pass Fills Up With Indie Games
    Next articlethe summary in advance of episode 999 of Wednesday, August 25

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC