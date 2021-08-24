More

    Vincent Labrune appeals to the government / Ligue 1 / J3 / Nice-Marseille (1-0, arrested) / SOFOOT.com

    To great evils the great couriers.

    According to RMC Sport, Vincent Labrune, president of the LFP, contacted four ministers on Tuesday to express his concerns about the current security situation in the stadiums. The recipients of this call for help – because it is probably one – respond to the name of Gérald Darmanin (Interior), Éric Dupond-Moretti (Justice), Jean-Michel Blanquer (National Education, Youth and Sports) and Roxana Maracineanu (Minister for Sports).

    “It seems important to me to alert you to let you know of our concern and remind you that the powers of the LFP are, after all, quite limited to resolve these problems of violence and public order., admits Labrune. It is essential that troublemakers be sanctioned significantly, and this requires joint action by clubs, authorities, local and national public authorities, but also and above all the justice system ” , details the former president of OM.

    It leaves you dreaming.
