Vinnie Dargaud’s mother (Léo) is an ex-Miss France! Find out which one!

Scenes of households has resumed its quarters on M6 since Monday. In the role of Leo, actor Vinnie Dargaud shares his scenes with Claire Chust (Leslie). But did you know that the actor’s mother was an ex-Miss France?
Now known to the general public for his roles in Clem and Scenes of households, Vinnie Dargaud quickly established itself in the hearts of the public, despite the criticisms when it arrived in the short-com of M6. In the series worn by Lucie Lucas, he plays Baptiste the last companion of the heroine. The handsome and young actor returned to his origins for us.
Vinnie is not her first name at birth!
Born on March 11, 1992 in Saint-Denis de La Réunion, Vinnie spent his early childhood there before wishing to join the metropolis. “I arrived in Paris at the age of 19, shortly after obtaining my literary baccalaureate”, he said. Even though its beginnings were “complicated“, he does not regret his choice: “Reunion Island is my real home, where I grew up, but I have totally adopted Parisian life.” The actor returns to his island three or four times a year, “at least to say hello” to his mom. Very quickly, Vinnie knew he wanted to become an actor. “There are no particular films or actors who have triggered this urge, but it has always been in me”, he confirmed to us. He had confessed to us, Vinnie is not the first name given to him by his parents. For civil status, the young man is called … Kevin: “I chose to change my first name in relation to my career. I did not find it really glamorous. In France, it is quite connoted and it would not have been a help in the profession.” He opts for Vinnie, in reference to Vinnie Jones, British actor and ex-professional footballer he admires: “It’s a cool little name, not very common”, he added.
Vinnie’s mom has been Miss France for six months!
But what we didn’t know until today is that Vinnie’s mom, or Kevin, isn’t a complete stranger! Far from it, she even wore the title of Miss France! Indeed, as revealed by our colleagues from Telestar, Kelly Hoarau, the one who gave life to the actor, was crowned Miss France 1978 ! Initially, Pascale Taurua was chosen but she preferred to cut her reign short six months after her election. His first runner-up, Brigitte Konjovic, was supposed to succeed him but that was impossible for the main interested party. This is why Kelly Hoarau ended up taking over. She then returned to live on her island and it was there that she gave birth to her son in 1992. After having been at the head of the Miss Réunion committee for two years, she became a documentary officer at the general council.