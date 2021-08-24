Virgin Hyperloop unveils how its capsules will connect cities at over 1,000 km / h

Virgin Hyperloop intends to transport passengers and freight at speeds close to those of air transport, without any polluting emissions.

After having passed a first test with passengers last November, Virgin Hyperloop returns with a new video that details how his subsonic train works. We discover that the company has opted for a design that has never been seen before, which places the entire traction system not under but above the capsule. The latter is therefore suspended in the tube instead of sliding on a frame. thruster.

Virgin Hyperloop claims that its magnetic levitation and propulsion system is ten times more efficient than the fastest maglev trains currently in use. The shuttles or ” pods Will circulate in an almost vacuum tube in order to almost completely eliminate the friction of theair. The company claims that its transport solution will be able to carry 50,000 passengers per hour at a speed of 1,078 km / h and without the least emission polluting. According to the simulator found on the Virgin Hyperloop site, a Paris-Marseille trip would only take 49 minutes.

Based on batteries, the 100% electric system could be powered by solar panels installed all along the top of the tube. Depending on the configuration of the land, a line Hyperloop could alternate the aerial and underground parts, with a footprint of between 12 and 24 meters against 18 to 30 meters for conventional high-speed trains. Virgin Hyperloop shuttles will accommodate up to 28 passengers. They will travel in convoy but will not be physically connected like the oars of a train, which is supposed to offer more flexibility for serving different destinations.

Many promises but still a lot of questions

The ease of deployment that the company boasts is for the moment entirely theoretical and there is no concrete evidence that the construction and the operation of a Hyperloop line are really more economical and environmentally less impactful than a conventional rail line. Remember that the idea of ​​Hyperloop is very old. She was born in the mind of physicist and engineer Robert goddard who theorized it in 1904. Elon musk relaunched the concept in 2012 by initiating a project open-source that several companies and student groups have taken over.





Hyperloop TT and TransPod are the two main competitors of Virgin Hyperloop, which has been working on its subsonic train since 2014, with a test center installed near Las Vegas (United States) where more than 500 tests have been carried out. The company aims for a first commercial operation by 2027. The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and India are among the countries which are positioning themselves to be the first to welcome Hyperloop lines.

Hyperloop: first successful test with passengers on board for Virgin Hyperloop

Article by Marc Zaffagni the 11/11/2020

Two people traveled on board a Hyperloop capsule for the first time. A key step in the development of the subsonic train which promises to revolutionize transport.

After years of development and sometimes very optimistic promises, theHyperloop has finally crossed a major milestone. Virgin Hyperloop, one of the companies launched in the race for the ultra-fast train reaching 1000 km / h, has just carried out the very first test with passengers. This took place on the 500-meter test track that the company has been operating since 2017 installed in the desert of the State of Nevada (United States).

Two people, Josh Giegel, CTO and co-founder of Virgin Hyperloop, and Sara Luchian, director of passenger experience, took their seats in a new version of the capsule dubbed XP-2. The opportunity to discover the interior design which could serve as a basis for the future commercial version which will be able to carry 28 passengers per capsule.

Commercial operation by 2030

For this test, the maximum speed reached 172 km / h. In 2017, Virgin Hyperloop set its own record at 387 km / h. The company says it has conducted more than 400 empty tests with prototypes before this manned test. The aim of this demonstration was to prove that the security of the system has reached a decisive stage. “The XP-2 capsule demonstrates many of the safety critical systems found on a Hyperloop commercial and is equipped with a state-of-the-art control system that can detect non-nominal conditions and quickly trigger the appropriate emergency responses ”, explains Virgin Hyperloop in its press release.

Virgin Hyperloop now relies on the new testing and certification center that it will set up in West Virginia (United States). It will include a 9.6 km test track that will target speeds higher for testing. Virgin Hyperloop says it expects to achieve security certification by 2025 and begin commercial operations in 2030.