Vuelta 2021 – 10th stage: Michael Storer again solo winner, Primoz Roglic loses the red jersey

But which fly stung Primoz Roglic? While his team had abandoned the defense of his red jersey, fell this Tuesday evening on the shoulders of Christian Odd Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), better placed overall with a breakaway of 31 riders, the Slovenian has against all waiting caused the peloton to jump in the only ascent of this 10th stage won by Michael Storer (DSM), 19 kilometers from the finish.

After having managed to scatter all his rivals, passed with 20 seconds ahead of Miguel Angel Lopez, Enric Mas and Jack Haig at the top of Puerto de Almachar (2nd category), the big favorite for the final victory took all the risks in lowering. These reckless risks, given the little to be gained, ended up leading him to fall in a bend. Taken over by his first pursuers, at first sight physically unharmed, Roglic joined the finish located in Rincon de la Victoria in a group which included all the favorites except Egan Bernal, who conceded 37 seconds.

Eiking, 15 years after Hushovd

The Jumbo-Visma team never seemed to want to defend the red jersey, the gap rising to 13’30 “, while two men were less than ten minutes behind in the general: Eiking and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis). The Frenchman, who was 9’39 “behind Roglic on Tuesday and 29” behind Eiking, tried in vain to outrun the Scandinavian in the only ascent of the day (10.9km at 4.9%, of which the last three at nearly 10%).





Finally left behind in the descent, the Norman is this Tuesday evening 58 “behind Eiking, second Norwegian in the history of the Vuelta leader, 15 years after Thor Hushovd. But here he is 2nd in the general classification at mid-Tour of Spain. . A superb operation. Relegated to 3rd place, Roglic is 2’17 “behind Eiking and 1’19” behind Martin. But he still has 28 “of margin over Mas, his first opponent in the race for victory.

Storer does it again, Champoussin shines

Four days after having opened his counter in the grand tour, at the Balcony of Alicante, Michael Storer (DSM) signed at the age of 24 his second success this Vuelta. The Australian, a future recruit of Groupama-FDJ) was the strongest in the Puerto de Almachar. His first attack was the right one, at the top of the slope, 19 kilometers from the goal. Only Clément Champoussin (AG2R-Citroën) seemed able to join him for a while. The young Azuréen ended up being seen again by a small group, that of Eiking, on the descent. He finished 3rd in the stage, in the wheel of the Belgian Mauri Vansevenant (Deceuninck-Quick Step), 22 seconds behind the winner of the day.

