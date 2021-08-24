WarioWare Get It Together, guide: how to choose the right characters?

Expected for September 10 on Nintendo Switch, WarioWare: Get It Together! has recently been approached by players through a demo, allowing in particular to discover its characters. We invite you to take stock of these and their specificities.

In WarioWare: Get it Together !, you will have to play with a dozen characters, including two duets, in addition to the hero of the license, Wario. If the recent demo offered on the Nintendo Switch eShop is quite short, and only allows you to familiarize yourself with three of them as well as Wario, we were able to obtain more information on the “roster” of the future Nintendo title, as well as the characters to favor.

A recent overview of our colleagues from Polygon featured WarioWare’s multiplayer mode: Get it Together! and it turns out that the character duos contained in the game’s roster would prove devilishly effective. Indeed, if the future WarioWare is fully playable solo, both in story mode and in other game modes, the use of the duo consisting of Dribble and Spitz, as part of what Nintendo’s title calls a “Fantasy Pack”, seems to radically change the gaming experience.

Dribble and Spitz

A tailor-made duo for the win?

In a mode where the mini-games are linked, and where the speed of the latter increases with their “resolution”, Dribble and Spitz move in vehicles where each of the two characters shoots on their side (Dribble on the right, Spitz on the left). Of course, you would think that playing these game modes with a single character with unlocked movements would make things easier, but by coordinating well with two, it is clearly with Dribble and Spitz that one has a chance to finish. the mini-games the fastest. These two characters are obviously designed to be played in co-op, with Spitz only playable in 2 player mode (according to the official game page). A familiar mechanic for many players in the saga, but that should be specified for novices! Another duo of characters is also present in WarioWare Get It Together: Kat and Ana, the ninja shriken twins.





Kat and Ana

A wide variety of situations in view

However, experience seems to prove that depending on the mini-games (at least 200 seem to be planned), the preferred character (s) will change dramatically. In the context of several of them, cooperation could be very effective, but the Dribble / Spitz duo would be much more interesting to select than Kat / Ana, who jump all over the place and are more difficult to control, especially when it comes to throwing their weapons. Also, there are some mini-games that will literally have you switching characters in the middle of the action, which will kind of force you to try them all out a bit. In a general way, WarioWare Get It Together will inspire you to experiment with almost every character in its mini-games until you find the one (s) that you think are best for each situation. Still, each mini-game must be completed by any character, according to Nintendo.

We invite you to consult our WarioWare walkthrough: Get it Together! and stay tuned for all of our guides starting with the game’s release on September 10 to learn more about the characters we’ll recommend you the most for each mini-game!

