“We need a strong public audiovisual system more than ever”

MAINTENANCE – The president of France Télévisions is campaigning for increased cooperation between European public services.

France Télévisions is entering a season marked by the presidential election and the need to re-establish links between the French.

LE FIGARO. – The proposed merger of TF1 and M6 disrupts the PAF. Are you in favor of it?

Delphine ERNOTTE. – We are facing a fundamental movement of competition from platforms, particularly American ones. I am in favor of anything that contributes to the attractiveness of television and the defense of local media. If the merger of TF1 and M6 leads to the creation of a stronger French private group, so much the better. However, we must be careful that these movements of concentration in the audiovisual sector and the press do not call into question the expression of pluralism, in particular in information.

What are you going to ask the Competition Authority?

Faced with a strong private audiovisual, I am convinced that we will need more than ever a strong public audiovisual. The risk of predation on audiovisual rights, especially sports rights, could be significant.