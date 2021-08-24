we summarize the issues around the date of departure of the Americans, set for August 31

Since the Taliban’s lightning seizure of power in Afghanistan, and their conquest of Kabul on August 15, chaos has reigned around the capital’s airport. Thousands of Afghans flock there, in the hope of being able to board one of the planes chartered by Western countries. But will the Afghans who hope to flee the fundamentalist Islamist regime still be able to do so after August 31, the date announced for the departure of the last American troops who control and secure the airport? Nothing is less sure. Explanations.

A postponement of the deadline cautiously mentioned by Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden spoke at a press conference on Sunday, August 22, of the possibility of extending beyond August 31 the American presence at Kabul airport, where the last Western soldiers and diplomats are holed up. who coordinate evacuations. He had previously set this date for the completion of the withdrawal of the last American soldiers from Afghanistan. Joe Biden, however, added that he hoped not to have to extend the presence of his troops beyond August, leaving doubt.

But Monday, August 23, the White House backtracked on these statements, reaffirming its objective of completing the evacuations of its nationals before the date set. “As the president has already said, we think we have time, by the 31st [août], to evacuate all Americans who wish to do so “, said President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, at a press briefing.

The Taliban refuse any postponement

The Taliban categorically oppose an extension of US military operations in Kabul. Interviewed by Sky News television channel (in English) Islamist fighters spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said on Monday that Americans were facing “consequences” if they did not respect the scheduled departure date. “It’s a red line, said the spokesperson, adding that if the United States extended its presence, “it means that they are prolonging the occupation, when it is not necessary”.

The Taliban threat also applies to the rest of the international community present there. “If the United States or the United Kingdom ask for more time to continue the evacuations, the answer is no. Or there will be consequences“, assured the spokesperson of the movement.

The Taliban again toughened their tone on Tuesday, August 24, warning that “the Westerners“were not to evacuate from Afghanistan”only foreigners, not the most skilled Afghans“. From “Afghan experts”, such as engineers, are exfiltrated from the country by the Americans and their allies, and “we ask them to stop thisTaliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said at a press conference in Kabul. He also reaffirmed the Taliban’s refusal to extend the deadline for evacuation operations.







Europeans ask Taliban for more time

Several European countries are worried about not being able to exfiltrate all their nationals and candidates for exile by the deadline. The August 31 deadline “will not be enough“to evacuate from the country”everyone we want to get out“, feared, Tuesday, the German Minister of Foreign Affairs, Heiko Maas, in an interview with Bild.

“Additional time is needed to complete current operationsFrench Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian insisted on Monday. His chief of staff explained on Tuesday that the airlift that Paris has set up between Afghanistan and France could end “Thursday evening” if the United States maintains its withdrawal on August 31, because of “retro schedule” – a term used by the soldiers on the spot, which means that the French troops should withdraw five days before the date of departure of the American soldiers.

In Spain, the concern is the same, while the evacuation conditions are getting more complicated. The Spanish government said on Tuesday that all the people it wanted to evacuate from Afghanistan could not be exfiltrated from Kabul, because of the situation “really dramatic” in the field. “The Taliban are becoming more aggressive, there is gunfire, there is a more obvious situation of violence, the controls are harsher every time. (…) The situation is really dramatic and it gets worse and worse every day, because people are aware that the deadlines are getting shorterSpanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles warned on Spanish radio Cadena Ser on Tuesday.

“If the Americans leave, the Europeans do not have the military capacity to occupy and secure the military airport and the Taliban will take control.” Josep Borrell, Head of European Diplomacy to AFP

Amnesty International has called for not giving in to the ultimatum. “We can’t drop the airport just because the Taliban want it“Agnès Callamard, secretary general of the NGO, told AFP on Tuesday. The subject was at the center of a virtual summit of G7 leaders on Tuesday. The leaders of the great powers pose as “first condition” to the Taliban after they came to power “guarantee a safe passage” for those who want to leave Afghanistan “until August 31 and beyond”, warned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who chairs the group. The international community is therefore trying to continue to pressure to continue the evacuations.