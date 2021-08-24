Weapons, photos, jewelry… The legacy of the famous gangster Al Capone will be auctioned – West-France evening edition

By the evening edition with Agence France-Presse

174 objects that belonged to the famous gangster Al Capone will be auctioned in the United States. Among them, there are firearms, family photos, but also jewelry that his descendants decided to put on the market.

The sale will take place in Sacramento, California. (Map: Ouest-France)

Firearms that belonged to Al Capone, one of the world’s most famous gangsters, are going to be auctioned on October 8 in Sacramento, United States. Among them, there is in particular the Colt. 45 ” prefer “ of the bandit. Diane and Barbara Capone, granddaughters of the thug and owner of these objects, will disperse a collection made up of 174 lots, in all.

Along with the weapons, it also includes family photos, a letter written to his son from his Alcatraz cell and the bed he shared with his wife in their luxurious Florida villa, as well as a Patek pocket watch. Philippe in platinum and diamonds as well as other flashy jewels monogrammed with Al Capone’s initials.

The collection offered for sale by the Witherells house comes from the heritage left by the gangster in 1947 to his widow, Mae Capone, who herself bequeathed it to their only son, Sonny.

His house already sold in the past

Al Capone was one of the most feared underworld leaders during the Prohibition era of the 1920s, when any production or sale of alcohol was officially banned in the United States.





Godfather of the bandOutfit (“The Organization”) in Chicago, the one we nicknamed Scarface (“Le Balafré”) was a reign of terror with his racketeering network and very violent methods, such as the “St. Valentine’s Day massacre” during which he had seven members of a rival gang executed in 1929.

A Colt. 38, sold in 2011. (Photo: AFP archives)

Despite all the police on his heels – including the famous Eliot Ness – the gangster will never be prosecuted for his violent crimes but for tax evasion, which will earn him a sentence of 11 years in prison and a passage on the penitentiary island Alcatraz, in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Auction house Witherells estimates that Al Capone’s fetish Colt could fetch $ 150,000 (€ 127,685), with another of his pistols estimated at between $ 30,000 (€ 25,537) and $ 60,000 (€ 51,074).

In 2019, Al Capone’s huge villa in Miami was put up for sale for 11.6 million euros. The Chicago Mafia godfather lived there from 1929 to 1947.

The villa is set on a plot of 2,800 m² filled with hundred-year-old trees. In the middle stands a swimming pool of 18 m by 9 with a ” pool house », Another smaller house with two bedrooms.

In front of the house, jutting out into Biscayne Bay, a pontoon can moor boats over 98 feet long (nearly 30 m).