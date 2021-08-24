what we expect from future Apple smartphones

Unveiled in September, the new generation iPhone should largely be inspired by the vintage of 2020. However, with new photos and video.

Like every year, Apple will take advantage of the month of September to present the new generation of iPhone. Used to the first or second Tuesdays in September (except for the 2020 presentation delayed due to a pandemic), the company could choose the date of September 7 or 14 in 2021. Due to health restrictions, the event will be a new one. virtual time, with the broadcast of a long video online.

Superstitious Apple?

The year 2021 will not be trivial at Apple since it should logically be that of the generation associated with the number “13”, succeeding the iPhone 12; with the lot of superstitions that could accompany it. In China, where the number 4 is often seen as bad luck, several manufacturers (including Xiaomi and OnePlus) carefully avoid it for their products.

According to recent information from the Chinese site Economic Daily News, Apple should however opt for continuity by presenting the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro © Apple

Beautiful design

At Apple, 2021 will not be the year of change. The next iPhones should therefore constitute a simple iteration of the iPhone 12 generation, especially in terms of design.

According to the American media Bloomberg, the dimensions of the iPhone 13 will be 5.4 inches for the mini version, 6.1 inches for the “classic” and “Pro” versions and 6.7 inches for the Pro Max version. Formats identical to those of the 2020 vintage.

However, Apple could, for the first time since the iPhone X, significantly reduce the size of the notch on the front, which notably houses the front camera and the Face ID sensors, its facial recognition system.





This system will remain the preferred choice of Apple, which will not integrate a fingerprint sensor under the screen, unlike what most manufacturers of Android smartphones offer.

New in photo and video

Unless there is a huge surprise, the iPhone 13 will have new generation processors, succeeding the A14 chip. Still according to Bloomberg, the Pro version could benefit from a new generation screen, with a refresh of 120 images per second, against 60 images per second on current models. An option that consumes more energy but has the advantage of offering a new level of fluidity.

The LiDAR sensor of the iPhone 12 Pro © Apple

As the American media reminds us, the main innovations will concern the camera, with the arrival of “Portrait” mode for videos. The user would thus have the possibility of applying a background blur to his sequences. A very high quality video recording option, dedicated to the most demanding customers (or professionals) would also make its arrival.

Finally, a filter system is mentioned by Bloomberg, in order to choose an aesthetic rendering more precisely according to his preferences. Unlike simple filters such as those already offered, the iPhone 13 would use artificial intelligence to change the colorimetry or the light of objects and subjects in real time, for a more natural rendering.

The new iPhones, which should be marketed at the end of September, will be sold at prices close (or even identical) to those of the previous generation. As a reminder, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are available from 809 and 909 euros, against 1,159 and 1,259 euros for the Pro and Pro Max versions.