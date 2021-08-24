“What’s more on the right? The Nazis?” : Laurent Joffrin tackles “Current values” on CNews, Pascal Praud indignant

Point Godwin. Pascal Praud and his team make their comeback this week in “L’heure des pros” on CNews. As usual, political debates are the order of the day, and the news from Afghanistan in recent weeks thus occupies a central place. This Tuesday in the show, Laurent Joffrin, former editor of “Liberation”, and Charlotte d’Ornellas, journalist at “Valeurs Actuelles”, discussed the reception of Afghan refugees. A discussion that quickly turned sour.

While the journalist for the conservative weekly declared on the air that France is “the stuffing turkey“concerning the reception of refugees; Laurent Joffrin reproached him for”question republican principles“. As the debate escalated, Pascal Praud intervened to defuse the situation:”You sometimes reproach me for being caricature and I readily admit it because I am sometimes, even you, you smile. You don’t even believe what you just said“.

The journalist then retorted: “Yes, on the contrary! The far right seeks to question Republican principles, everyone knows it!“An answer that did not please the host who defended his colleague at all:”But first stop saying that Charlotte d’Ornellas is far-right“. Laurent Joffrin insisted:”‘Valeurs Actuelles’ is a far-right newspaper everyone knows!“.

“You took the confidence over the summer”

Faced with the astonishment of Pascal Praud following these remarks, the former boss of “Liberation” outbid: “Well what’s more on the right? The Nazis if you will, but other than that?“A shocking sentence which did not fail to exasperate Pascal Praud strongly:”There you are grotesque! I found you smarter sometimes than that“Laurent Joffrin for his part considered that the moderator of the debates had adopted”a contemptuous tone“.

“But say-so, you took the confidence during the summer, I must come back! Warning !“, pretended to be indignant Pascal Praud before condemning the words of his columnist:”Do you realize what you said? ‘What is more to the right of’ Current Values ​​’are the Nazis’. Frankly, take that off!“Faced with the silence of Laurent Joffrin who did not go back on his remarks, the host of CNews continued:”It’s lousy and it’s not worthy of you! Frankly, I have known you better.” puremedias.com suggests that you review this sequence.