I had the Covid several months ago, and I still have a very high antibody level. Why are positive serological tests not valid for the health pass?

Hello Eric,

Three proofs are valid for the health pass, this passport that has been present in our lives for more than a month. The following are accepted: the vaccination certificate, the negative result of a test or a certificate of recovery from Covid-19. But not the serological tests.

The Covid-19 serological test detects your level of antibodies to the virus by means of a blood test. It is not valid for the health pass because, according to the Ministry of Health, “The state of scientific knowledge does not allow us to determine for how long the presence of antibodies protects against further contamination.”

What is the serological test for?

In fact, the serological test is especially useful for making a retrospective diagnosis of Covid-19 infection. For example, if you contracted the virus without even realizing it because you were asymptomatic, you can tell if you have ever been infected with Covid-19 by a positive result of a serological test.





In a press release, the High Authority for Health (HAS) emphasizes that “The positive result of a test, whatever the date, is sufficient to determine the seropositivity of individuals and to decide on the vaccination strategy.” The serological test proves that you have been infected with Covid, and may decide on a single dose vaccination schedule.

It also makes it possible to measure the presence of protective antibodies after vaccination with Covid-19. This can be particularly useful for people who are immunocompromised.

Not being a screening test for infection, the serological test does not in any way replace a PCR or antigen test. In addition, serology does not tell if the person is contagious.

“There is not yet any data making it possible to define correlates of protection, that is to say the existence of a level of protection in relation to a measured level of antibodies” insists HAS before adding “It is therefore not relevant to carry out repetitive antibody tests with the objective of monitoring the immune or vaccine response individually, whatever the population, including immunocompromised people.”