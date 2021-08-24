Why Mbappé’s statements on Messi and Ligue 1 emerge two months later

The foreign media made their cabbage fat with an interview in Spanish with Kylian Mbappé, in the magazine Esquire, Tuesday morning. It was in fact a translation of an article that had already appeared in English, re-emerged and edited two months later.

In the context that currently surrounds Kylian Mbappé, each of his actions is scrutinized and analyzed, particularly on the other side of the Pyrenees. So, when some discovered this Tuesday morning an article wrapping an interview, a priori exclusive, in the Esquire media, they did not hesitate to take it up, deciphering each statement in search of clues as to a transfer from the French to the Real Madrid. Bad calculation: the interview had already been released in English in June and was simply translated for the Spanish version of the magazine two months later.

On the British version of the Esquire media, the same interview with Mbappé, dated June 2, signed by the same journalist, Simon Kuper, is indeed available. Entitled “Kylian Mbappé is born to run”, it contrasts with its Spanish version, dated August 24 and editorialized and titled to stick to the news: “Kylian Mbappé speaks exclusively about his dream of joining Real Madrid”. This also explains why so many followers may have fallen for the trap.





The grip and the shape changed

If its content is the same, the form of the content, and in particular its catchphrase, varies: the one in English only mentions Real twice, against six for its Spanish counterpart. In fact, the Parisian star never seems to speak of himself about the Merengue club, except to explain that he visited its facilities when he was 14 years old, meeting Zinédine Zidane in passing, before to finally choose Monaco for his professional debut. On the other hand, he mentions other interesting subjects, such as police violence.

Rumors continue to circulate about Mbappé’s arrival at Real by the end of the summer. According to several Spanish media, Florentino Perez would prepare his offensive for August 30, the penultimate day of the transfer window, counting on the envy of the striker of the France team, to whom there is no more than a year of contract in Paris. But, for now, he remains a player from the capital and is expected on the field, perhaps alongside Lionel Messi, for a trip to Reims on Sunday.