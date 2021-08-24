Why the QR codes of the health pass are said to be “tamper-proof”

DECRYPTION – The technology used makes the generation of false codes very complicated.

In the war waged over the health pass by its opponents, the temptation to criticize the security of the QR Code remains great. From a purely technological point of view, these codes are however highly secure, to the point of being almost forgery-proof.

The QR code contains two types of information. First of all those present on the vaccination certificate: the identity of the person, their date of birth, the type of vaccine received, the dose number and the date of vaccination, for example. It also incorporates an element that prevents falsification, a kind of digital stamp. The TAC Verify application uses it to find out if the certificate is valid.

This digital stamp is “created with public key cryptographic methods. You need two keys, one private and one public»Explains Mathieu Cunche, research professor at Inria and Insa in Lyon. The private key is kept by the health authority. The public key that is disseminated is integrated into the applications