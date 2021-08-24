Wrath Aeon of Ruin: The Doom-like will not be released in 1.0 this year

Launched in Early Access in 2019, Wrath Aeon of Ruin was slated for release in version 1.0 by the end of the year. Unfortunately, the discretion of the developers for several months was the sign of a title that still needs time.

In an article published on Steam forums, the developers of Wrath: Aeon of Ruin announced that they were not going to be able to release the title in “final” version this year. The developers need time to avoid the crunch, and the studio says it cannot give a precise date further than a wave 2022. However, KillPixel and 3D Realms promise to release an article dedicated to monitoring development every two weeks, in response to the lack of new data since the big January update. These articles will allow you to follow the work done and, sometimes, to be entitled to some images of the game.





The team works every day. We have never seen anyone work as hard or as dedicated as these people. We work hard because we want this to be the best game it can be – that’s what you expect, after all. But we don’t want our team to crack either. We all agree that crunch is not a good thing and it is a problem in our industry. But we don’t need to crack them, these developers work like crazy every day. (…) The whole thing of “a delayed game is possibly good, a bad game is always bad” is true. We want the best game possible, without our developers having to break their backs for it.

