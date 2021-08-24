Xbox Stream: Follow the conference live here with us from 6.30pm! | Xbox one

The Xbox Stream is imminent! For this Gamescom conference, Xbox is preparing to lift the veil on its next new features! In what is sometimes called the “old world” before the pandemic era we are going through, video game shows were an institution and a much-awaited gathering moment for gamers. But this time again, the event will take place exclusively online.

How to follow the Gamescom 2021 conference?

As usual, the Xbox Stream conference can be watched live on Xboxygen. You can sit comfortably and follow all the announcements live from your home.

What ? Xbox Gamescom 2021 Conference.

Xbox Gamescom 2021 Conference. When ? Tuesday August 24 at 7:00 p.m. (mainland France time).

Tuesday August 24 at 7:00 p.m. (mainland France time). How long ? THE conference will last 90 minutes.

THE conference will last 90 minutes. Where ? Exclusively online on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter as well as on the Xboxygen site on D-Day.

Exclusively online on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter as well as on the Xboxygen site on D-Day. How? ‘Or’ What ? In 1080p at 60 FPS and in replay in 4K and 60 FPS.

You can follow the conference with us on our Twitch channel with a pre-show from 6.30 p.m., but also on Youtube via the videos below.

The show will run for approximately 90 minutes and will contain updates on some of the biggest games coming to Xbox, upcoming Xbox Game Pass releases, and “more”. The conference will be available in French via the subtitles.





The Xbox Stream will be presented by Paris Lilly (already at the controls of the latest Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase: Extended) and Kate Yeager, two personalities from the Microsoft universe.

What content for the Gamescom Xbox Stream?

After a globally successful E3 2021 conference, Microsoft has been on the right track for several months. But for this Gamescom Xbox conference, we should not necessarily expect big revelations such as an announcement of a new studio or a new big game out of the hat.

Microsoft has indeed confirmed that this show will be dedicated to in-depth updates of certain Xbox Game Studios titles previously announced alongside some of its third-party partners. This will give us details on upcoming games for Xbox at the end of the year, new announcements for Xbox Game Pass and “much more,” Xbox says. It’s possible that Elden Ring is in the game and who knows, maybe a Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will pop out too.

Concretely, it is also very likely that Xbox will finally communicate the date of the highly anticipated Halo Infinite after the absence of cooperative and Forge modes was recently announced. We should also discover in more detail another major game of this end of the year, Forza Horizon 5, which will also have a dedicated show after the conference, at 8:30 p.m.

Beyond the conference, Microsoft is promising us a special edition of the Xbox FanFest, Xbox and PC digital sales up to 75% off iconic brand titles and a mainstream Twitch event dedicated to Bethesda at from Thursday August 26. A program that we imagine already busy and to which will be added, hopefully, many other surprises!