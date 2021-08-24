Xiaomi abandons the “Mi” brand

By calling all its products “Mi”, the manufacturer Xiaomi quickly managed to make itself known. This prefix, which was probably trying to confuse Apple’s lowercase “i”, is now used in almost all of the manufacturer’s products. In recent days, however, there has been an exception: the Xiaomi Mix 4. The successor to the Mi Mix 3 has lost the name “Mi” along the way, which could be justified by its elitist side. Meanwhile, Xiaomi has informed XDA-Developers that this change was more important than we imagined. The “Mi” brand is disappearing everywhere and will be replaced by “Xiaomi”.

Soon the Xiaomi 12?

According to Lei Jun, the boss and founder of Xiaomi, the name “Mi” paid tribute to “Mobile Internet” and “Mission Impossible”. Of course, Lei Jun is also known for his egocentricity and his desire to compare himself to Steve Jobs. With MiPads or MiBooks, it is absolutely obvious that Xiaomi was paying homage to its long-standing model. The design of the Mi Store, modeled on that of the Apple Store, is proof of this.

Why abandon the “Mi” brand? No doubt because Xiaomi is well on its way to becoming the world’s leading manufacturer of smartphones, ahead of Samsung. The Chinese manufacturer, which has just unveiled its new logo, must now make itself known to the whole world. With the Xiaomi 12 rather than the Mi 12, it will manage to get its name known faster. However, beware of pronunciation problems, the prefix “Mi” had the advantage of being universal.

Source: XDA-Developers