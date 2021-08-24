Xiaomi approves the abandonment of the name “Mi” for its smartphones

More than ten years after its first Mi-stamped smartphone, Xiaomi decided to abandon this small prefix in favor of Xiaomi “quite simply”. From the end of the year, the brand’s future products will therefore be called Xiaomi 12, and not Xiaomi Mi 12.

The Mi will soon no longer give the the. Xiaomi Mi smartphones will soon become Xiaomi “short”, to embrace only the name of their brand. A way for the manufacturer to assert itself and to shine more easily internationally.

According to the firm, the change will be effective “from the third quarter of 2021“: therefore understand that all of Xiaomi’s announcements, as of now, will adopt this nomenclature. This will be the case in particular for the smartphone (s) which Xiaomi plans to present on September 15. A name change that we saw in the announcement of its latest flagship, the MIX 4. This is the brand’s first smartphone to drop the historic “Mi”, which was expected under the name of Mi Mix 4.