Xiaomi approves the abandonment of the name “Mi” for its smartphones

More than ten years after its first Mi-stamped smartphone, Xiaomi decided to abandon this small prefix in favor of Xiaomi “quite simply”. From the end of the year, the brand’s future products will therefore be called Xiaomi 12, and not Xiaomi Mi 12.
The Mi will soon no longer give the the. Xiaomi Mi smartphones will soon become Xiaomi “short”, to embrace only the name of their brand. A way for the manufacturer to assert itself and to shine more easily internationally.
According to the firm, the change will be effective “from the third quarter of 2021“: therefore understand that all of Xiaomi’s announcements, as of now, will adopt this nomenclature. This will be the case in particular for the smartphone (s) which Xiaomi plans to present on September 15. A name change that we saw in the announcement of its latest flagship, the MIX 4. This is the brand’s first smartphone to drop the historic “Mi”, which was expected under the name of Mi Mix 4.
Is this a first step before a wider standardization and also the abandonment of the name Redmi? This does not seem to be on the agenda, the official communication of the brand highlighting the use of “Xiaomi and Redmi logotypes under the logo of the parent brand” on its latest devices. Xiaomi does not mention a possible name change for its interface, MIUI, which largely capitalizes on the “Mi” stamp with its community, made up of “Mi Fans”. On the other hand, the mark specifies that the “denomination of the product lines Xiaomi and Redmi will also be applied to [son] ecosystem and to IoT products over time “. A range that includes Mi products of all kinds, ranging from smartwatches to electric scooters and bicycles, including televisions.