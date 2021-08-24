“You are not an entrepreneur to live with state aid”

MAINTENANCE – We must put an end to “whatever the cost” and “determine an objective grid that makes it possible to isolate the sectors and territories which require an extension of the accompanying measures, ”argues the President of Medef.

Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, 59, has been President of Medef for three years and until 2023. He is at the head of the Notus Technologies group, which has minority stakes in fifteen start-ups and majority stakes in seven SMEs. It has invested in two sectors: delicatessen (Oliviers & Co, Le Fondant Baulois and Bienmanger.com) and outdoor leisure activities (Nihola, Chronocrape, Amsterdamair and Chullanka).

LE FIGARO. – How are companies doing in this fall?

Geoffroy ROUX DE BÉZIEUX. – Contrary to what the economic institutes predicted at the start of the crisis, the French economy has held up well. The bankruptcy wall has not taken place, there has not been 1 million more unemployed… Apart from the sectors still hit by the crisis or certain economic tensions, activity has almost returned to its normal level. ‘before-Covid. However, the implementation of the health pass complicates the recovery: in shopping centers, the first lifts indicate a