“You took the confidence, it’s lousy, take that off!”

This is THE flammable subject of the moment, and Pascal Praud made his editorial on August 24 in “Time for the pros“, on CNews. While France is committed to welcoming Afghan refugees, a Taliban from Kabul was identified this weekend in Paris.

According to AFP, he would have helped the evacuation of the French embassy, ​​while he was in charge of a checkpoint in the capital. He was placed under surveillance, along with four of his relatives, also linked to the movement. An incident that would not have happened if we had controlled the man before his arrival in France, plagued the chronicler Charlotte d’Ornellas on August 24.

And Laurent Joffrin to accuse “the extreme right” to want “to question the republican principles“. To her rival, the leftist journalist criticized:”From the beginning, you mean that the Republic prevents us from defending ourselves against terrorism, so goodbye to the principles of the Republic“.





While Pascal Praud defended Charlotte d’Ornellas (who works for Current values), and assured that she was not far right, Laurent Joffrin for his part tackled more beautifully: “What is more to the right? The Nazis”.

And the host to be indignant: “You don’t even believe what you just said. Oh no but hey, you are grotesque! For a cover I found you sometimes smarter than that! Frankly it is distressing and it is not delicate!“

Very surprised that Laurent Joffrin does not back down, Pascal Praud then teased: “Say you took the confidence during the summer, I must come back! No but wait, be careful, you have the right to express yourself but still. You realize what you just said ‘there is more to the Right than Current Values, the Nazis’. Frankly take that off, it’s downright lousy and not worthy of you. Frankly I have known you better“.

FA