Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 pre-orders are soaring

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 may already have found their audience. The two new folding smartphones from Samsung would indeed accumulate a significant number of pre-orders, much higher than the figures observed last year.

450,000 units of Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 together have been pre-ordered. Figures set on Sunday which should continue to grow according to Korea Herald sources, reaching 600,000 copies by the end of the pre-order period. The Korean daily even estimates that this estimate could be close to the 800,000 unit mark if we include devices sold outside of the operators’ own offers. As a reminder, the pre-order period for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 began in France on August 11 and should extend until August 26: the day before their official launch in France.





Anyway, these pre-orders are now much higher than those noted last year for the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Only 80,000 units had then found buyers before the launch of the device.

Stronger pre-orders for the new Samsung folding cars than for the latest Galaxy S and Note

The two devices also do better over their pre-order period than the latest Galaxy S (2x less pre-ordered) and Note (1.5x less pre-ordered), underlines the Korea Herald. Finally, we learn that they mostly appeal to young users. 49% of pre-orders for the Fold 3 were made by 20-30 year olds, compared to 57% for the Flip 3, which benefits from a more attractive price placement. These percentages rise to 42% and 39% respectively for the 40-50 age group.

This rise in popularity for Samsung’s two new folding smartphones can be explained in part by the lower prices at launch compared to previous models. A phenomenon all the more palpable for the Flip 3: thanks to its price (starting at 1059 euros), this year it becomes a real alternative to more traditional flagships in terms of format.

This dynamic should also be confirmed in the future. With the increase in demand, Samsung should indeed continue to reduce prices. The firm would then probably cut back on its margins to catch up on the quantity of folding devices sold. ” With the increase in demand (…), Samsung’s range of discounted folding phones will quickly overtake the popularity of its Galaxy Note series. », Comments in this regard a source quoted by The Korea Herald.