405 deaths since the start of the epidemic and 3 21

The Martinique Regional Health Agency published its last weekly situation update on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Thus, between August 16 and 22, 2021, 3,211 new cases were identified. The number of deaths is still very high.

Peggy Pinel-Fereol

updated August 24, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.



On the 22,351 tests carried out between August 16 to 22, 2021, 3 211 have tested positive for Covid-19. In total, the island has 34 845 cases since the start of the epidemic. These figures were published in the latest ARS Martinique update on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

Incidence rate: 875 (number of cases over 7 days per 100,000 inhabitants).

Positivity rate: 14.4% (proportion of positive tests on all analyzes).

Hospitalizations

539 patients in hospital, including 78 in intensive care. 470 are at the CHUM and 69 at the Saint-Paul clinic.

Death

405 deaths have been reported by the hospital since the start of the epidemic. That is 162 deaths between August 9 and 22, 2021.

Vaccination

Number of people with a complete vaccination schedule (1st and 2nd injections): 71 1994 (22.51% population 12 years and over).





