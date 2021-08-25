405 deaths since the start of the epidemic and 3 21

The Martinique Regional Health Agency published its last weekly situation update on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Thus, between August 16 and 22, 2021, 3,211 new cases were identified. The number of deaths is still very high.
On the 22,351 tests carried out between August 16 to 22, 2021, 3 211 have tested positive for Covid-19. In total, the island has 34 845 cases since the start of the epidemic. These figures were published in the latest ARS Martinique update on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
Incidence rate: 875 (number of cases over 7 days per 100,000 inhabitants).
Positivity rate: 14.4% (proportion of positive tests on all analyzes).
Hospitalizations
539 patients in hospital, including 78 in intensive care. 470 are at the CHUM and 69 at the Saint-Paul clinic.
Death
405 deaths have been reported by the hospital since the start of the epidemic. That is 162 deaths between August 9 and 22, 2021.
Vaccination
Number of people with a complete vaccination schedule (1st and 2nd injections): 71 1994 (22.51% population 12 years and over).
Summary of the week from August 16 to 22, 2021
The downward trend observed from August 9 to 15, was confirmed from August 16 to 22, 2021. The peak of the 4th epidemic wave was observed in early August (August 2 to 8).
However, the situation remains critical at the hospital level with very high hospitalization (admissions to all services and intensive care) and mortality indicators.
The positivity rate and the incidence rate were decreasing with a slight decrease in screening use. The 15-44 age group recorded the highest incidence rate and in particular the 20-39 year olds.
At the hospital level, for the consolidated data from August 9 to 15, the number of all-wards and intensive care admissions were still very high.
An excess of mortality, all ages and all causes of death, has been recorded since the end of July.
The Delta variant has been in the majority since the week of August 9.