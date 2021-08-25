54 dead in just three days and more than 7,500 recorded cases

While the most populous archipelago is confined, Polynesia has recorded 54 deaths from Covid-19 in just three days, out of a population of 280,000 inhabitants

The number of daily deaths linked to Covid-19 has further increased in French Polynesia, with 54 deaths between Friday and Sunday, the Department of Health of this overseas collectivity announced on Monday.

Three hundred and eleven Polynesians have died from Covid-19 since the start of the epidemic, more than half of them in the past three weeks, due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant in a poorly vaccinated population. Co-morbidities, such as diabetes and obesity, are also very common.

The Department of Health has identified 7,591 Polynesians currently positive for Covid-19 out of a population of 280,000 inhabitants. An underestimated number of cases, since most asymptomatic people are not tested.

The local government is in fact focusing the efforts of caregivers on the treatment of patients and vaccination rather than on tests and estimates that the incidence rate, which exceeded 2,800/100,000 inhabitants last week, is not “More calculable”.





The presidency of French Polynesia, which was a testing center until last week, has been transformed into a vaccinodrome from Monday to Saturday.

Saturated morgue

The Polynesian islands are under curfew, and the Society Archipelago, the most populous, is confined. However, numerous exemptions make it possible to maintain a minimum of economic activity.

Two weeks after the start of the school year, all schools, colleges and high schools have closed for at least two weeks. This Monday, teachers began to ensure pedagogical continuity. The Polynesian population is very dispersed and many families have little access to the Internet. The local Ministry of Education fears the dropout of disadvantaged students.

Saturated, the Hospital Center had to open beds in the offices and in its central hall. His mortuary is also full and the bodies are placed in refrigerated containers.

Several Tahitian municipalities have reported difficulties coping with the sudden increase in burials.