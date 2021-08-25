a comedian joins Cyril Hanouna’s team at the start of the school year

Do not touch My TV ! will be back on C8 next Monday. The Parisian revealed that a new face would join Cyril Hanouna’s band. It is about a humorist passed by Paris Première and RTL.
Only a few more days to wait for the fanzouzes! Cyril Hanouna and its columnists will return to the air on C8, next Monday from 7:10 p.m., with Do not touch My TV. If the “witness of the day”, the “1 / 4h without filter” will be broadcast again, some new features should be on the menu for this thirteenth season of the talk show. “New products such as the ‘FDP’ (Les Flingueurs Du Paf) will enhance the program. A news, an info, they do not agree on anything and they will not hesitate to discuss it loud and clear! Or even ‘the surgeons of the image’, who dissect everything that you missed! Nothing escapes their expert eye! And in this presidential year, all those who make ‘headlines’ will be in TPMP “, thus indicated the chain, a few weeks ago. The Parisian revealed, this Tuesday, August 24, that a comedian would join the ranks of the show.
A comedian from Paris Première and RTL
It is Sandrine Sarroche who will integrate the band of Cyril Hanouna in this re-entry 2021. She already officiated on Paris Première in the show of Zemmour and Naulleau since October 2017. She had taken over from Tanguy Pastureau. She also featured a column in Stéphane Bern’s program on RTL, All in good time. The young woman will not be around the table with the other columnists to comment on the news, but she will intervene “a few minutes to deliver a humorous post in song, once a week”, specify our colleagues. Quoted by The Parisian, she indicates that she will have “flames“on political matters. “He told me that he had seen me on Paris Première and that he liked what I was doing”, she specifies on her exchanges with the troublemaker of C8. Her role on the channel should not be limited to this show, since she will also appear in another program prepared by Cyril Hanouna.
Balance your post will come back in early September
Note that in addition to the return of Do not touch My TV, the facilitator also prepares that of Balance your post. The show will air every Thursday at 9:15 p.m. starting September 2. In the middle of the presidential year, Cyril Hanouna intends to make his program a place of essential debate for political leaders. Eric Naulleau, Karim Zeribi, Bernard Laporte, Raquel Garrido, Yann Moix, Laurence Saillet, Jérôme Rodrigues, Geoffroy Lejeune and Rokhaya Diallo will be around the table to discuss and debate with the guests present on the set.