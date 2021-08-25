a King Street bis could buy back the Saint-Etienne club!

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: Laurent Hess’s edit on Mathieu Debuchy

ASSE could be sold fairly quickly. This is the meaning of L’Équipe’s paper already mentioned last night. And for good reason, there would currently be two credible candidates to buy the Loire club. The first is Olivier Markarian, Franco-Armenian from Valence, who became a partner of ASSE 17 years ago. Jersey sponsor, biggest patron of the Coeur-Vert association, he is the youngest of the twelve members of the supervisory board, since 2018.

Markarian would have so far raised several million euros through a fundraising and would have the favors of Roland Romeyer. Another possible candidate: the Terrapin investment fund. This American fund would use the Swiss-based HSBC bank to act as a relay in Europe. He is said to have deposited the 100 million euros demanded by KMPG, which has been mandated by the club for the sale, into a blocked account.

“It would be rather a King Street than a Fortress”

The first elements about this second buyer are not likely to reassure the supporters of ASSE. “I know between 200 and 250 foreign funds that have invested in France, but I have never heard of this one, neither in sport nor in other sectors, testifies a connoisseur of the market. At first glance, it is a small shop, with few associates (eight), more inclined to set up rounds than to invest on their own. “

“If we compare with Bordeaux, it would be more of a King Street than a Fortress,” confirms Laurent Cotret, partner of the law firm August Debouzy and adviser to Gérard Lopez for the acquisition of the Girondins in June. The buyer (s) will have to have a solid backing to invest the tens of millions necessary for the purchase and especially to put back to the pot year after year, which ended up getting stuck in Bordeaux. “





