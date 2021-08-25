AB Science: news on masitinib

(AOF) – AB Science has received the first authorization for re-inclusion in the confirmatory phase 3 study of masitinib (AB19001) in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). This authorization from a national competent authority follows the filing of an amended protocol for study AB19001 incorporating a new risk management plan relating to strengthening cardiac safety. This first authorization comes from a European national agency, namely Norway.

As a reminder, AB Science took the decision on June 1 to temporarily suspend the inclusion of new patients in the AB19001 study.

AB Science anticipates being able to gradually resume inclusions at the global level during the month of September.

Thus, the voluntary decision to suspend the inclusion of new patients will have generated a pause of about 3 months in the study inclusion schedule.





