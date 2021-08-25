Afghanistan: Airbnb will welcome 20,000 exiles free of charge

Gabrielle Lurie / Reuters The peer-to-peer rental platform Airbnb will host 20,000 refugees from Afghanistan free of charge (illustrative photo taken in San Francisco in April 2019).

AFGHANISTAN – Airbnb “will begin to welcome 20,000 Afghan refugees free of charge in the world” to respond to “one of the most serious humanitarian crises of our time”, announced on Tuesday August 24 the co-founder of the platform for tourist rentals between individuals , Brian Chesky. Airbnb “will pay for these stays”, but “will not be able (to act) without the generosity of (its) hosts”, explains Brian Chesky on his Twitter account, offering people wishing to welcome a refugee family for free to report with the platform.

Starting today, Airbnb will begin housing 20,000 Afghan refugees globally for free. – Brian Chesky (@bchesky) August 24, 2021

To make this happen, we are working closely with https://t.co/enqjlQB0rH, NGOs, and partners orgs on the ground to support the most pressing needs. – Brian Chesky (@bchesky) August 24, 2021

Since 2012, the American company has allowed guests to make rooms available free of charge to accommodate asylum seekers, refugees and people in emergency situations, thanks to its “Open Homes” platform.

Already 53,000 evacuations by plane “The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the United States and elsewhere is one of the most serious humanitarian crises of our time,” he continues, believing he must “act” and hoping “to inspire other economic leaders to do so. likewise ”.

If you’re willing to host a refugee family, reach out and I’ll connect you with the right people here to make it happen! – Brian Chesky (@bchesky) August 24, 2021

