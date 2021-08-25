Afghanistan: Airbnb will welcome 20,000 exiles free of charge

AFGHANISTAN – Airbnb “will begin to welcome 20,000 Afghan refugees free of charge in the world” to respond to “one of the most serious humanitarian crises of our time”, announced on Tuesday August 24 the co-founder of the platform for tourist rentals between individuals , Brian Chesky.
Airbnb “will pay for these stays”, but “will not be able (to act) without the generosity of (its) hosts”, explains Brian Chesky on his Twitter account, offering people wishing to welcome a refugee family for free to report with the platform.
Since 2012, the American company has allowed guests to make rooms available free of charge to accommodate asylum seekers, refugees and people in emergency situations, thanks to its “Open Homes” platform.
Already 53,000 evacuations by plane
“The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the United States and elsewhere is one of the most serious humanitarian crises of our time,” he continues, believing he must “act” and hoping “to inspire other economic leaders to do so. likewise ”.
The fall of Kabul to the Taliban on August 15 threw thousands at Hamid Karzai Airport, the country’s only exit, and more than 53,000 people have been airlifted since July, more than during the airlift. set up from the Tan Son Nhut base during the fall of Saigon in 1975.
