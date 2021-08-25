After space and cars, Elon Musk embarks on robots

Tesla is reportedly developing the prototype of an AI-powered humanoid robot skilled enough to replace humans in most of the most grueling physical jobs. It could be unveiled next year according to the optimistic schedule announced by Elon Musk.

Electric cars with You’re here, space missions with SpaceX, Internet for all via a constellation giant of satellites and now humanoid robots to replace humans in tasks physical the most painful. Developing a robot prototype is the intention ofElon musk and he brought up this subject precisely during a day devoted toAI at Tesla (Tesla AI Day). He even intends to present a first prototype called Tesla Bot, from next year. What we do know is that instead of the equivalent of a human face, we would find a screen displaying useful information. It would use the same chips as on the You’re here and could move in its environment thanks to a system of eight cameras. These elements would also be no different from those found on the brand’s cars. The robot is said to be 1.77 meters tall and weigh 56.6 kilograms. It could carry a load of more than 20 kilos and would travel at more than 8 km / h. So many details, which show that the preparation of the robot prototype is already well advanced.





A Tesla robot

But Elon Musk’s goal isn’t just to create a machine, he’s counting on it to lead an economic revolution. According to him, the humanoid robot should make it possible to replace physical labor, so that it is really only a choice. With this system, it would be possible to generate a universal basic income according to him. He admits it’s not for tomorrow, because the capabilities of robots are still far removed from those of human tasks. At the moment, they are operational for basic tasks in simple environments, or at home. But with the advancement of AI, that could change.

Will the boss of Tesla manage to come to the end of this project as he did in his other areas of predilection? No doubt, but perhaps not in the optimistic timetable he has set for himself. For example, the manufacturer is still stumbling over the massive deployment of its driving mode autonomous for the Tesla. Its system is also the subject of a security investigation carried out by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration American, due to its involvement in several accidents Traffic.