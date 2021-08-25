After the cold drop, the Omega: this phenomenon that explains the weather forecast for the next few days

Through Regis CREPET, meteorologist

The current weather configuration will be blocked over Europe until the end of August, or even possibly until the start of the school year. This situation will bring lasting bad weather to the countries of Central Europe, while the weather will be milder over Western Europe, and therefore France, despite shades of gray and temperatures. Explanation on the causes and consequences of this development, and especially on the type of weather you can expect in our country.

The weather promises to be fairly good in France for at least 8 days, to the delight of holidaymakers at the end of August. That said, we will observe local shades of gray in the northeast while thunderstorms erupt in the mountains, especially in the southern Alps. Temperatures will sometimes be lower than the seasonal averages north of the Loire, but summer in the south of the country.

A weather block in “Omega”

The situation we are witnessing this week is called, in meteorological parlance, an “Omega blockage”, from the Greek letter Ω which resembles the meanders made by the jet stream at altitude. Indeed, the jet Stream conditions atmospheric circulation by controlling air masses, depressions and anticyclones, in a generally fluid and linear movement. However, the jet stream sometimes slows down, forming meanders like a river with a low flow. These meanders can become blocked, as at present, freezing the weather conditions.

Sometimes extreme weather consequences

You should know that an “omega” high pressure block also blocks everything around, such as surrounding depressions. These blockages can cause extreme weather events when they occur, depending on the regions involved, as they are long lasting. This summer, we have witnessed several different blockages, heavy consequences. This phenomenon had occurred in late June and early July in western Canada: a mass of hot air had found itself permanently taped, causing an unprecedented heat wave and drought in British Columbia and neighboring states. Also in June, another blockage occurred in Western Europe, trapping a cold drop in the Benelux countries and Germany, causing exceptional flooding in these regions. This had also happened in August in the Mediterranean, resulting in the “heat dome” we had spoken of.





What will happen in Europe in the next few days?

To date, the high pressure block in Omega has settled over the British Isles. It blows warm air up towards Iceland, where it is temporarily warmer than in northeastern France, around 25 ° C for a few days. At the same time, very fresh air descends from Scandinavia over Central Europe and the Benelux. Over central Europe, this fresh air will cause the widening of a depression, called ” cold drip », With stormy rains in anticipation. Countries ranging from Poland to Germany, Austria and northern Italy will be affected by heavy and lasting rains until Sunday, raising fears of the risk of flooding. France, being located under the influence of the anticyclone, will benefit from calm and generally beautiful weather, with a temperature contrast between the northeast, which is rather cool for the season, and the south, subject to summer temperatures. Apart from generally dry weather, this blockage will not have a direct impact on our country.

What would have happened if the blockage was positioned differently?

It is interesting to note that this type of blockage in summer only occurs 20 to 30% of the time, which therefore remains infrequent. But when that happens, the consequences can be damaging. Thus, like the heatwave that occurred in June in British Columbia, the great European and French heatwave of August 2003 had its origin in this type of configuration. The Omega was located more in Central Europe, bringing hot air up to France, with, as a result, a historic heatwave of more than 10 days in a row.

If this configuration is infrequent in summer, it is more recurrent in September and October, which results in lasting good weather over France with the feeling of a “beautiful late season”. However, this causes the rise of humid Mediterranean air in the south-east of our country, generating Cevennes episodes. When this type of blockage occurs in winter, it is responsible for dry weather with lots of fog and low cloud in the plains, while it is nice and mild in the mountains. In this case, there is no snowfall, much to the despair of ski resorts. Finally, when the blockage is located, in winter, on the side of the North Sea or Scandinavia, as at present, it is responsible for the great cold waves descending from the Arctic, as during the great winters of the 20th century.

As we can see, these blocking situations are always accompanied by notable meteorological consequences and denote a momentary weakness of the jet stream. If, in recent years, these configurations have occurred repeatedly, there is nothing to indicate that they are linked to contemporary global warming, as indicated by Robert Vautard, researcher at the Laboratory of Climate and Environmental Sciences. (LSCE), in this interview.