After the death of Charlie Watts, the greatest pay tribute to him

Evening Standard / Getty Images Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who died on August 24 at the age of 80, received unanimous tribute from the rock world (file photo taken during a concert in London in 1973).

MUSIC – “With a good drummer, you are free to do what you want. And I am blessed: the one I started playing with is one of the best in the world. ” Here is how Keith Richards, guitarist of the Rolling Stones, described his friend Charlie Watts, who died on Tuesday August 24 in London at the age of 80. Praises that have been confirmed by some of the greatest musicians on the planet by paying tribute to the brilliant musician.

“Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer”, notably greeted Elton John, not stingy with compliments for one of the kings of the rhythm, which he still qualifies as “of the most refined” and of “formidable companion”.

“Solid as a rock”

And Paul McCartney to join “Rocket Man” in his praise. In a video, the Beatles bassist thus honors a “fantastic drummer” and a “rock solid” man in the way he plays and gives rhythm to his companions. In his tribute, and like many musicians cited here, Paul McCartney also has a thought for the family of Charlie Watts, in particular his wife of more than 50 years and his daughter, but also the group.