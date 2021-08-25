After the death of Charlie Watts, the greatest pay tribute to him

MUSIC – “With a good drummer, you are free to do what you want. And I am blessed: the one I started playing with is one of the best in the world. ” Here is how Keith Richards, guitarist of the Rolling Stones, described his friend Charlie Watts, who died on Tuesday August 24 in London at the age of 80. Praises that have been confirmed by some of the greatest musicians on the planet by paying tribute to the brilliant musician.
“Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer”, notably greeted Elton John, not stingy with compliments for one of the kings of the rhythm, which he still qualifies as “of the most refined” and of “formidable companion”.
“Solid as a rock”
And Paul McCartney to join “Rocket Man” in his praise. In a video, the Beatles bassist thus honors a “fantastic drummer” and a “rock solid” man in the way he plays and gives rhythm to his companions. In his tribute, and like many musicians cited here, Paul McCartney also has a thought for the family of Charlie Watts, in particular his wife of more than 50 years and his daughter, but also the group.
Like McCartney, another Beatle made a point of saluting the memory of Charlie Watts: Ringo Starr, his fellow drummer, who accompanies his tweet with a photo of the two men holding a wand, a radiant smile on their face.
The founder of the Beach Boys, the other huge group of the 1960s and 1970s along with the Stones and the Beatles, Brian Wilson, also paid tribute to the deceased, whom he describes as “an immense” musician. “I am shocked to hear the news of his death. I have no words and I am devastated for his family, ”he wrote again.
“A true gentleman”
In the same vein, Canadian rocker Bryan Adams remembers “one of the greatest drummers in rock history and a true gentleman”.
Lenny Kravitz, on the other hand, evokes with emotion the “rhythm of the Stones”, preferring to add nothing other than “each stroke of the wand will have spoken for itself”.
And in the same way, countless rock stars have one last thought for the legendary drummer, ranked among Rolling Stones magazine’s Top 15 of all time in his art. The groups Kiss and Scorpions, singer Liam Gallagher or drummer Mike Portnoy all have a word for their friend.
Unanimous tributes, at the height of the mark left by Charlie Watts in the modern history of music.
See also on the HuffPost: Elton John’s surprise concert in a restaurant in Cannes