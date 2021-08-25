after the offer for Mbappé, the Madrid press shared on the optimism of Real

If Marca relates the optimism of Real Madrid to sign Kylian Mbappé before the end of the transfer window, AS is not at all on the same wavelength after the first offer of 160 million euros sent to PSG.

Finally attacked with a first formal offer of 160 million euros, does the Real Madrid staff really think they can recruit Kylian Mbappé by the end of the summer transfer window? A few hours after this little clap of thunder in the evening of Tuesday, two sounds of bell are proposed by the Madrid press.

AS says the Spanish club is “pessimistic”. The newspaper reports that there is some skepticism that Paris Saint-Germain will end up accepting an offer and therefore decide to let the world champion go this summer. “For them, money is not a problem and it is a handicap in the negotiation”, would have confided a source of the club. The € 160 million offer could therefore be a communication operation, as suggested by Frédéric Hermel, football consultant for RMC Sport, in L’After Foot.





Ancelotti kept informed

The echoes reported by Marca, the daily newspaper most of Spain, are much more favorable. The daily understands that “optimism is growing” within the White House for this possible transfer to take place before the market closes. “The positive news comes from the attitude of the player,” the newspaper also adds. It is also specified that Carlo Ancelotti is kept informed of management initiatives. Even if he persists in declaring at a press conference that his current workforce suits him the money, the Italian coach would have noted the confidence of President Florentino Pérez on the file.

In any case, the Cadena SER claimed on Tuesday night that Real Madrid were still awaiting Paris Saint-Germain’s written response to their offer.

Under contract until the end of June 2022, Kylian Mbappé did not follow up on the various extension proposals submitted by PSG, as reported by RMC Sport on Monday evening. Anything can still happen by the end of this summer transfer window, scheduled for Tuesday August 31 at 11.59pm. If he does not leave the Parisian club and does not sign a new lease, the world champion will then be free to engage elsewhere from January 1 (for an effective departure on July 1).