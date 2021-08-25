Air Caraïbes plans to ask for state aid

The company Air Caraïbes plans to request financial support from the State in the face of the collapse of its activity caused by the violent epidemic wave in the West Indies, its CEO Marc Rochet said on Monday.

“We left to (…) have an average summer, average more, we will not have done that summer“, lamented Mr. Rochet on BFM Business.

The Delta variant combined with limited vaccination coverage has plunged Guadeloupe and Martinique into a critical health situation and resulted in the confinement of the two departments, stopping all tourist activity.

Direct state aid

Air Caraïbes and French Bee, the two airlines of the Dubreuil group, have benefited from partial unemployment measures and the deferral of aeronautical fees and taxes like the rest of the sector but have not benefited from direct state aid since start of the pandemic, unlike most airlines. Corn “the question will arise“, said Marc Rochet, considering that the State should be”aware of what has fallen on us“.





Ensuring that the company has “still means“in the face of a protracted pandemic, he ruled that”if this is to go on for too long, indeed, we are at risk and this is extremely dangerous.“

“Either in mid-December, sanitary conditions recovered (…) for the traditional resumption of winter holidays, which are important in the West Indies and the Pacific, or it will push back further.” and “for everyone the situation will be extremely difficult“, according to him.

Air Caraïbes, which has five A350s and three A330s, has equipped one of its A350s with stretchers and carries out medical evacuations on behalf of the Ministry of Health to the metropolis.