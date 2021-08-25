Alexandre (Love is in the meadow): The terrible visible aftermath of his accident

Monday 23 August 2021, M6 broadcast a new issue of Love is in the meadow: where are they now? It was the opportunity to hear from Jérôme and Lucile from the last season or from Aurélia from the 2018 edition. Mathieu and Alexander also participated in this shoot. The 2020 season couple have opened the doors to their new home and wedding. Before discovering exclusive images of their beautiful union, the newlyweds returned to the terrible accident of which the 24-year-old brunette was the victim.

When he met the 44-year-old bull breeder in the Camargue, Alexandre was a training rider in a racing stable. Having very quickly moved in with Mathieu, he had to find a job. And he had no trouble getting hired. But on the first day he was the victim of a serious horse accident. “You got a hell of a scar“, specified Karine Le Marchand. The farmer then returned to this terrible moment, which he had foreseen:”There is something extraordinary that I may not have told you. I am not subject to anxiety. And half an hour before his accident, I felt terrible anguish at home. So I text him to say, ‘Look, there’s something wrong, are you okay? I smell something. ‘“Alexander told him that everything was going well and tried to reassure him. But thirty minutes later, it was the accident.”I arrived at the hospital at noon, he came back from the operating room at 11:30 p.m. As I am twenty years older and have an incurable disease, I have always told myself that it is I who will die first. There I told myself that life could win me over, even if he is younger and in good health“, continued the friend of Jeanfi Janssens. He thus made the decision to propose him in marriage, a beautiful request made during the filming of the balance sheet of his season.





Asked by Leisure TV last December, Alexandre gave more details about his accident. “The first day I had a triple fracture of the humerus, an open fracture in the head from a kick, another in the arch. I have plates and pins in my arm. I am unable to work with racehorses for at least a year.“Unable to work with hair again, the young man had to change his professional career and thus”started training in real estate to become a commercial agent“.

This number of Love is in the meadow, what happened to them? brought together 3.53 million curious people. The market share stands at 17.5% among the general public and at 28.4% on the commercial target. M6 was therefore at the top of the hearings.