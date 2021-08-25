Amiga 500 Mini: Retro Games launches pre-orders for its miniature console

If you are nostalgic for the Amiga era, Retro Games plans to launch the mini version of this cult console in 2022. Pre-orders are already open.

For nostalgic fans and retro gaming fans

Originally released in 1987, the Amiga 500 still has its small community of nostalgic fans today who will be delighted to learn that Retro Games is launching pre-orders for its A500 Mini for next year! This retro gaming console is a miniature version of the Amiga 500, but has all of the vintage features that purists are familiar with.

Pre-order Amiga 500 for € 129

This Mini version is more of a retro console than a real personal computer, as was the case on the original version of the machine. Indeed, the keyboard of the new version is not functional. This decorative element is simply present to resume the look of the time. Nothing surprising on a Mini model which simply resumes the appearance, but whose technology is quite different. However, the device will be delivered with a mouse, a controller – and not a joystick as at the time – and a virtual keyboard will be there. The USB connection present will allow aficionados to plug in their own physical keyboard if they wish.

The A500 Mini: 25 games and new features

The console will natively ship 25 games, 12 of which have already been revealed:

Alien Breed 3D (1995)

Another World (1991)

ATR: All Terrain Racing (1995)

Battle Chess (1988)

Cadaver (1990)

Kick Off 2 (1990)

Pinball Dreams (1992)

Simon the Sorcerer (1993)

Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe (1990)

The Chaos Engine (1993)

Worms: The Director’s Cut (1997)

Zool: Ninja Of The ”Nth” Dimension (1992)

To adapt to our times and make life easier for 21st century gamers, the console has an automatic save that will allow you to resume the game where it was left off, as well as different calibration options and CRT filters, to take advantage of an adapted rendering on modern televisions. Everything will work in 720p at 50 Hz in Europe.





Retro Games adds that owners of The A500 Mini will be able to add their own games, and that the device can emulate titles from the A500, A600 and A1200.

The console is already available for pre-order for a release scheduled for 2022. Note, moreover, that Retro Games is used to releasing a “real size” version of its retro consoles shortly after the arrival of the mini version. It wouldn’t be surprising to see a new version of the Amiga 500 land in the next few years.

Pre-order Amiga 500 for € 129